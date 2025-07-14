Kim Kardashian Revisits Claims She Forgot Daughter North West in Paris: 'I Didn't Forget Her'

Getty

Kim Kardashian is not here for the mom-shaming.

The SKIMS mogul is finally revisiting that viral Paris clip from 2014, when she was seen exiting a building solo, only to turn back moments later and return with her daughter North West. The brief separation sparked tons of internet gossip over the years, accusing Kim of forgetting her own child.

Fast forward to 2025, and Kim is setting the record straight once and for all.

Posting to her Instagram Story over the weekend, the mom of four reshared the now-infamous video, along with a very fitting caption for the reality star.

"I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine! I didn't forget her!!!!" Kim, who shares North with ex, Kanye West, clarified to her 356 million Instagram followers.

While the latest explanation centers around outfit coordination, it slightly contradicts her original 2014 defense on X (then Twitter), where she insisted: "I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim clowned the critics for thinking she would leave a "1 year old" behind in a hotel lobby all by herself, adding: "Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol."

North, meanwhile, is doing just fine these days, with the proud mom marking her first-born's 12th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram last month, complete with 12 photos from throughout her daughter's life.

"My little baby North turns 12 years old today," Kim wrote. "We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small."

She continued, calling motherhood her "most special calling," and showing major love to the "musician" her daughter is quickly becoming.

And North is doing exactly that. The preteen recently appeared in FKA Twigs' "Childlike Things" music video and voiced a character alongside her mom in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

North is also reportedly working on her debut project, Elementary School Dropout, inspired by her dad's iconic 2004 album, College Dropout.

She's even on track to surpass her famous family, with Kim revealing back in February that [North] "generated 22 billion impressions and over $1 billion in advertising, media…"

"North, you're not gonna take me down," she joked at the time. "She has 18% more popularity than all of her family members."