Sarah Jessica Parker Confms Costar She Dated After Longtime Rumors

The 'Sex and the City' alum reveals the truth about her rumored relationship with her former co-star.

Sarah Jessica Parker got candid about a co-star she dated on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The confession came after the WWHL host -- and longtime friend of SJP's -- first asked Parker when she felt her current husband, Matthew Broderick, was "the one."

"I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie. We were on East 10th Street, and I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, 'I love him,'" she recalled. "I just knew he was incredible, just spending a little bit of time with him."

The Sex and the City actress revealed she was the one that said "I love you first," and told Cohen she had "nothing to lose" when she shared her feelings to Broderick.

After a briefly sweet conversation about the pair, things took a spicy turn, when Cohen asked, "Did you date Nick Cage?"

With slight pause, Parker revealed the truth about their rumored relationship.

"Um, yes I did," she replied. "Yes, I did."

The 57-year-old host replied, "Oh, wow. Oh, we got some talking to do."

Dating rumors between Nicolas Cage and SJP sparked when they filmed the romantic comedy "Honeymoon in Vegas" in 1991.

However, their romance seemed to be short-lived, after the And Just Like That... star was spotted with Broderick the following year ... and married him in 1997.