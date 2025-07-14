Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Didn't Attend Brody Jenner's Wedding

Getty

Jenner married longtime love Tia Blanco in Malibu on Saturday.

Spencer Pratt is sharing why he missed out on the wedding of his longtime friend Brody Jenner.

Over the weekend, the reality star responded to a fan on TikTok who asked why he didn't attend Jenner's wedding to Tia Blanco on Saturday evening.

Pratt, 41, addressed his absence in a TikTok video, sharing the fan's question that read: "Why aren't you at Brody's wedding?!"

The Hills alum shared a photo of himself and his sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, whom he shares with wife, Heidi Montag, in which the trio can be seen posing in formal attire. Pratt revealed that the family had a previous engagement -- another wedding!

"At Heidi's sister's wedding," Pratt wrote in the TikTok's title, adding in the caption. "Holly had her wedding same time."

While Pratt and Montag didn't attend Jenner and Blanco's nuptials, Pratt still made sure to post about his pal's wedding on social media.

Jenner, 41, and Blanco, 28, tied the knot on Saturday evening at the former's mom, Linda Thompson's, home in Malibu, according to TMZ. Per the outlet, Jenner's parent, Caitlyn Jenner, was among the 60 to 70 guests in attendance.

The outlet obtained paparazzi photos of the nuptials, including an aerial shot of Jenner and Blanco sharing a kiss.

Pratt reshared that particular shot on his Instagram Stories, and tagged Jenner, writing, "@brodyjenner I didn’t call the helicopter."

Jenner reacted to Pratt's joke on his own Instagram Stories. The reality star reshared his friend's post, and added a series of laughing emojis.

Jenner and Blanco went public with their romance in June 2022. The following January, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child, and Jenner popped the question at Blanco's baby shower in June 2023. The pair welcomed their daughter, Honey, the next month.

Following Saturday's nuptials, Jenner has been resharing fun photos and videos from the wedding on his Instagram Stories. He also reflected on the occasion in a heartfelt statement.

“Last night was truly something special. We had the best time celebrating our love with all of you," he wrote on Sunday. "Thank you to everyone who came out and made it such an unforgettable night. We felt so much love and couldn’t be more grateful."

His mom, Linda Thompson, shared a handful of posts from the celebration on her Instagram Stories as well, including a video of Jenner and Blanco dancing to "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, which, as The Hills fans know, was the MTV reality show's theme song.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Pratt have been friends since they were teenagers. The pair first shared the screen together on the 2005 series, The Princes of Malibu, before starring on The Hills, which ran from 2006 to 2010.