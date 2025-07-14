'Supernanny' Jo Frost Reveals 'Life-Threatening' Diagnosis

Getty

"If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it's as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face," the television star said in a passionate PSA about the condition.

Supernanny star Jo Frost is opening up about her health.

In a recent Instagram video, the famous British nanny and reality star revealed she's been diagnosed with a "life-threatening medical condition": anaphylaxis.

"I've survived more anaphylactic shocks than I'm prepared to go into detail about right now," Frost, 55, began in the clip.

"I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization," she continued. "Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education, and empathy from those who do not."

"Today, everyone will know someone or someone who knows of one with anaphylaxis," Frost continued. "If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it's as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anaphylaxis is a "severe allergic reaction" that "can be life-threatening if you don't get treatment right away." While food allergies are the main causes, anaphylaxis can also be caused by insects, medication, and latex. The only treatment is an epinephrine injection, or an EpiPen.

Frost -- who is best known for the UK and US reality show Supernanny, and its spinoff series -- went on to explain that she's "unapologetic" about her condition, and it does not "define" who she is and the "impact that I make in the world daily."

"But it does impact how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance, whatever you do know what you're talking about when you're in a restaurant, or just winging it, because you can't be asked to go to the back of the kitchen, and truly ask the chef."

The television personality called out the danger of "it may contain" labels, saying they are a "consistent truth that you dodge accountability legally and put your greed before my safety."

"It means that your inclusion of health and safety standards doesn't apply to me, just non-anaphylaxis people out there."

Frost noted that she also speaks "on behalf" of people who have celiac disease, a condition caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten, per the Mayo Clinic.

"We are all not faddy eaters,” she explained. "I'm not looking to be treated special, I'm looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others."

Frost stressed that she doesn't need to hear "mumbling insults," "passive-aggressive comments," or "ignorance" from critics.

However, she urged those in restaurants to show that they are "willing to learn, educate your staff, change your policies, menus, workspaces, school training, event spaces for all to champion children who are all ours really in this world."

"And show empathy and understanding to each other," Frost added, noting that those who suffer from anaphylaxis have the "loyalty of friends and family," but they "need those who mocks in ignorance" and "those who have the ability" to enact change "to become our fierce champions and defenders."

She concluded her passionate plea by noting that there are those out there who are "doing wonderful work" about the condition, and urged others to "get curious and learn more, because really, as mentioned before, we all know someone."

In the post's caption, Frost wrote, "Will you champion for us? We need your compassion and empathy to understand more. Give me a 💯 and share your thoughts if you want to. To my parents, you gave me the tools and confidence to stand tall so that i may for others. Thank you,I love you ❤️."

She also tagged a handful of resources, including The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a UK food allergy charity.