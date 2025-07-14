Tori Spelling Spills Wildest Sex Confessions -- Including Name Dean McDermott Called Her In Bed!

Getty

Tori Spelling is spilling the wildest sex confessions including the time her ex, Dean McDermott, once called her by another name in bed.

During a July 14 episode of the MisSpelling podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared some of the craziest questions she received from fans -- and better yet, actually answered them in a round of "Tori Stories."

"I got some of the most unhinged questions I've ever gotten in my life," Spelling revealed, "Nothing shocks me, but I'm shocked."

The actress pointed out she wasn't interested in talking about her career since it can become repetitive and challenged her fans to ask something new -- and they did not disappoint.

"Would you rather be f--gered in a Denny's or kissed in an Erewhon market?" one Instagram user asked.

"Well, if you know me, I'm a foodie, and I love food and comfort food. I'm gonna go food based here and Denny's for the win," she answered.

For another question, she really went in-depth when she recalled a funny moment with her ex-husband.

The fan asked if she's ever role-played as her 90210 character, Donna Martin, which she denied ever doing while saying it would "really creep me out." However, she confessed McDermott told her he had a big crush on her before they met -- and even rushed home from his hockey games to watched her show when it aired.

"They'd be in the locker room, 'You gotta go home and see your girlfriend.' And he was like, 'Yeah. No shame. I'm going home. I'm a guy. I'm watching 90210. I have a crush on Tori Spelling.'"

"I always thought I was like, 'Are you just making that up to get with me?' But, no. At some point during one of our sessions, during sex, he said, 'Oh, my little Donna Martin,'" she revealed.

Spelling did not hesitate to let her followers know that she also played along.

"I might have giggled back like Donna," she said, before she moved on to another question.

Spelling also answered questions about her thoughts on sex toys, her favorite sex position, and if size really matters.

"I'm not opposed to them," Spelling confessed to her listeners. "I've always wanted to do a sex toy."

"I don't think so," she said about whether size mattered to her. "I don't know. I feel like chemistry is what it's about."

As for her favorite position, she didn't have one. "I'm sounding so boring," she quipped.