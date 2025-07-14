Lala Kent Reveals What She Knew Brock Davies Cheated on Scheana Shay ... and Her Reaction!

Getty

"I won't share exactly what she said on the phone because that's between her and her husband," Kent said, before sharing some insight into the affair.

Lala Kent is standing firmly behind Scheana Shay after her former Vanderpump Rules co-star revealed in her upcoming memoir that husband Brock Davies was unfaithful during her pregnancy.

The shocking admission is featured in Shay's soon-to-be-released book, My Good Side, due out July 22. In an excerpt published by Glamour on July 10, Shay shared that Davies cheated on her back in 2020 while she was expecting their daughter, Summer Moon.

Kent addressed the headline-making reveal during the July 14 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, confirming that she had learned of the affair, but only after some time had passed.

"Yes, I did [know], but not for a while," Kent explained. "That came out and Scheana called me and said, 'I just want to give you the heads-up that tomorrow this article is coming out with the excerpt. And I may need to tap you in. I'm very nervous.'"

Despite the painful nature of the revelation, Kent praised Shay for sharing such a deeply personal chapter of her life.

"I won't share exactly what she said on the phone because that's between her and her husband," Kent continued. "But I thought the excerpt that was pulled from her book was beautifully written. Well done."

While many Bravo fans are still processing the shocking news, Kent admitted it wasn't as much of a surprise to her, as she had time to process it before it went public. "Not that that matters," she added. "I'm not in the relationship."

Still, Kent had some positive things to say about Davies, particularly when it comes to his role as a father to he and Shay's daughter and as a presence in her own children's lives.

"Brock has always been tremendous. Well, not always -- we've had our ups and downs and I've called out some red flags. But since then, I've seen him be a great father to Summer Moon. I've seen him with Ocean and Sosa. I just find him to be very hands-on and great."

Kent, who shares 4-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, and is a mom to and 10-month-old daughter Sosa, whom she welcomed last year after IUI treatment, offered her own perspective on learning from the past.

"What I know about life is it doesn't always go as we planned," she said. "There are a million moments I look back on in my own life and go, 'Damn, if I could get a redo I would really do that differently.' I know for a fact he feels that way."

While Shay never brought the affair to light while on Vanderpump Rules, even after Davies confessed in 2023, she had a valid reason, telling listeners on the July 4 episode of her Scheananigans podcast that she was "afraid."

"If I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me," Shay shared.

She added, "In my book, I get to make it about me, and you'll hear the sides of my story that I have never shared until now -- in my own words, with my control of the narrative for once."