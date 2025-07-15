2025 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List (Updating Live)

FX/AppleTV+/HBO Max

And the nominees are ...

The nominations for the 77th Annual Emmy Awards -- honoring the best in television -- are being revealed Tuesday morning.

What We Do In the Shadows star Harvey Guillen and Running Point's Brenda Song were tapped to announce the noms, ahead of the live telecast on Sunday, September 14 on CBS and Paramount+. The first two categories -- Outstanding Talk Series and Reality Competition Program -- were revealed first on CBS Mornings, with both Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon getting snubbed from the former.

To be eligible this year for an Emmy, the shows had to have premiered between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025 -- which, for Emmy favorite The Bear, means we're talking about Season 3, and not the most recent season that dropped in June.

Both The Bear and Hacks dominated the Comedy categories in 2024 and are once again strong contenders this year, where they'll both face off against newcomers, including The Studio and Nobody Wants This, and returning faves like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders In the Building.

Even more trophies on the Drama side, however, are up for grabs -- after Shōgun nabbed Outstanding Series, Lead Actor and Actress, as well as Guest Actor last year. With no second season of Shōgun just yet, expect newcomer The Pitt to come for a number of those categories in 2025, along with returning faves like The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Squid Game and Severance.

Limited Series is a hot category this year too, with Netflix's Adolescence, HBO's The Penguin and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story all in the running.

This is also the last outing for The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its final season back in May.

Check out the full list of noms below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Game Show