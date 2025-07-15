2025 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the nominees are ...
The nominations for the 77th Annual Emmy Awards -- honoring the best in television -- are being revealed Tuesday morning.
What We Do In the Shadows star Harvey Guillen and Running Point's Brenda Song were tapped to announce the noms, ahead of the live telecast on Sunday, September 14 on CBS and Paramount+. The first two categories -- Outstanding Talk Series and Reality Competition Program -- were revealed first on CBS Mornings, with both Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon getting snubbed from the former.
To be eligible this year for an Emmy, the shows had to have premiered between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025 -- which, for Emmy favorite The Bear, means we're talking about Season 3, and not the most recent season that dropped in June.
Both The Bear and Hacks dominated the Comedy categories in 2024 and are once again strong contenders this year, where they'll both face off against newcomers, including The Studio and Nobody Wants This, and returning faves like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders In the Building.
Even more trophies on the Drama side, however, are up for grabs -- after Shōgun nabbed Outstanding Series, Lead Actor and Actress, as well as Guest Actor last year. With no second season of Shōgun just yet, expect newcomer The Pitt to come for a number of those categories in 2025, along with returning faves like The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Squid Game and Severance.
Limited Series is a hot category this year too, with Netflix's Adolescence, HBO's The Penguin and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story all in the running.
This is also the last outing for The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its final season back in May.
Check out the full list of noms below.
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
