Brittany Cartwright Accuses Jax Taylor of Drinking After Rehab As Custody Battle Explodes on The Valley

On Tuesday's all-new The Valley, tensions between the former couple once again came to a head when Taylor and Cartwright attempted to establish some "boundaries" as they navigate their new normal.

On Tuesday's all-new The Valley, tensions between the former couple once again came to a head when Taylor visited Cartwright at her rental property to establish some "boundaries" as they navigate their new normal.

But things didn't go exactly as planned, with the sit down quickly turning into a shouting match as Cartwright accused her estranged husband of drinking just days after he spent a month in a rehab facility -- where he was supposed to detox from drugs and alcohol and work on his mental health.

"I think after Jax got out of the facility, it took him less than five days to go back to the bars and start partying again," Brittany said in a confessional. "It's just so disappointing, like, he did not take anything seriously."

Cartwright -- who accused Taylor of having others cover for him by telling them the drinks he was seen enjoying at his bar, Jax's, were just "water" -- said she felt the need to protect her ex because she didn't want him to "get in trouble."

"If he's not saying it, how am I supposed to be the one saying it?" Cartwright questioned. "I tried, and at least I know that. I really loved that man and I really tried to make him a better person. Like, how do you continue to be there for somebody who will not even change for you and your son?"

Cartwright also set some boundaries of her own, specifically where the couple's 4-year-old son, Cruz, is involved, sparking a custody battle between the pair amid their recently filed divorce.

"Cruz is not going over to your house anytime soon," the reality star stressed. "He's not. Because I don't trust that there aren't nasty women there, parties ... it disgusts me."

"You're so gross," Cartwright added.

The comment prompted Taylor to walk off, telling viewers in a confessional that despite what Cartwright thinks, he's "trying" to be a dad to their son.

"I'm here to be a dad, and I'm good at it and I enjoy it, and it makes me happy," Taylor told the cameras. "He's actually medicine for me. He actually makes me want to be a better person, and I don't think she should hold her anger over me, using that as a weapon not to see my son. That's just not fair."

In addition to criticizing Taylor as a father, Cartwright labeled her former husband a "narcissist," claiming he doesn't feel "love," "pain" or "hurt."

"We are different people. I'm going through a lot more than what you're going through right now, because I actually care," Cartwright said through tears.

"You don't see me," Taylor fired back. "You don't see what I'm going through at home. You don't see what I'm dealing with at my house. It's 10 years of my life. It's a decade. You could throw that away, but I can't."

While Cartwright said she's done anything but, listing her attempts at getting Taylor help before his rehab stint last year, he reiterated that he's doing it now, and asked her to see the good in that.

"Now is too late. You've already ruined our family," Cartwright yelled before once again making it clear where they stand on Cruz. "I will handle everything and I will send you a bill for your half of all the doctor bills."

"OK, then you don't get full custody," Taylor replied. "No, I'm getting fully custody," Cartwright insisted.

"That's gonna be your child support, is you're gonna be paying me for half of Cruz's stuff," Cartwright maintained.

"Well, you make more. So then I'll go after your alimony," Taylor threatened.

"Half of his medical bills is all I want. That's not acting too much," Cartwright continued.

The conversation turned into an argument over child support as Taylor became enraged, reminding his estranged wife that California is a 50/50 state, meaning a "state that follows a community property regime, where marital assets and debts are typically divided equally (50/50) between both spouses."

"So you're going to go after alimony from me and I'm gonna have to pay for all of Cruz's bills?" Cartwright asked, prompting Taylor to say she's trying to "destroy" the father of her son.

"Every time I come over here, you act so mean to me, you discard me," Taylor claimed.

"I cannot let Cruz be anything like you," Cartwright insisted. "And you should feel the same way."

While Taylor was hopeful the pair could be amicable as they head for divorce, it looks like they're able to be anything but, as Cartwright said he no longer deserves her friendship.

"I love my kid more than anything and I'm fighting for him, but I don't know how much more of this arguing and this bickering and just going after each other I can take," Taylor said in a confessional.

The back-and-forth ended with Cartwright in tears and Taylor leaving in a huff, but even with their massive differences, the Kentucky native said "no one" wants to see Taylor get better more than she does.

"I want to say I have hope for him, but he's let me down again and again and again for years," Cartwright told the cameras. "I don't have any faith or trust in him anymore, that's gone."