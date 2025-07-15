Chip Gaines Speak Out In Support of Same-Sex Couple Featured on Back to the Frontier

Getty

The Fixer Upper star took to social media over the weekend after facing flack from and Evangelical pastor for including a same-sex couple on the show.

Chip Gaines isn't staying silent.

The Fixer Upper star is standing up for a same-sex couple featured on his and wife Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Network show, Back to the Frontier, after conservative backlash surfaced online over the weekend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, Chip fired off a pointed post calling out judgment in "modern American Christian culture."

"Talk, ask questions, listen.. maybe even learn," he wrote. "Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never."

Chip added, "It's a sad Sunday when 'non-believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian."

Chip also responded to some of the comments he got in response to his tweet, clapping back at those who said they can no longer watch his show after he and his wife chose to spotlight an LGBTQ couple on the network.

"You'll see no hate from me. I'm just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I'm trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you're now participating in," podcaster Joel Berry tweeted. "Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase. We should love the sinner—that doesn't mean we celebrate and promote the sin and participate in the multibillion dollar industry dedicated to destroying the family."

"Don't be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I'm sure everyone will be fine," Chip wrote in response. "BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will."

Christian TV personality Jon Root also came at Chip, tweeting, "After I asked why he's promoting homosexuality on his show as a Christian, this is how Chip Gaines responded…," sharing a bible verse Chip quoted: "'But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect,' 1 Peter 3:15."

"I really felt the hope, and gentleness and respect here..," Chip added.

When Root accused Chip of using the bible verse "against" him, the Magnolia Network co-creator was ready with another clapback, telling Root, "Ha.. I didn't try to use it against you, I did use it against you.. it's pretty weird to have a life verse that has specific messaging and instruction that you don't even come close to applying. But it does seem like you love the attention so enjoy.."

Chip's comments came just one day after Evangelist Franklin Graham -- son of famed preacher Billy Graham -- took aim at the new series for featuring gay couple Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, who appear on the show with their twin 10-year-old sons.

"While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God's Word," Graham wrote on X the day prior. "His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin."

Chip and Joanna, who rose to fame through their hit HGTV renovation show Fixer Upper, rebranded DIY Network as Magnolia Network in 2022 in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Since then, they've expanded the network's content slate to reflect a broader range of voices and stories.

The pair, who recently celebrated 22 years of marriage, serve as executive producers on Back to the Frontier, and continue to play a hands-on role in shaping Magnolia's vision.

The show, which debuted July 10, follows three families, including Hanna and Riggs, as they ditch modern conveniences to live like it's the 1880s. Think: no phones, no power, and no internet.

Speaking to LGBTQ+ outlet Queerty on July 11, Hanna said being part of the series felt groundbreaking.

"This was a great, amazing opportunity to normalize same-sex couples and same-sex families," he shared.

"I'm super honored that when they were choosing three modern-day families, they did choose a same-sex couple as a modern-day family, because we are," Hanna continued. "We are your neighbors and your coworkers."