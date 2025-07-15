True Crime Blogger Sentenced After 'Cries for Help' Lead to Horrifying Discovery

Brown County Jail

The woman ran a true crime page on Facebook and reportedly even posted about her own arrest -- as police detail a scene so bad they felt like they "may vomit."

A Wisconsin true crime blogger who reportedly began writing about her own arrest has been sentenced to jail time after authorities made a horrific discovery at her home.

On Monday, 40-year-old Elizabeth Drake reportedly pled no contest to intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse and resisting an officer, and was convicted of a citation for unsanitary conditions for a pet. She declined to address the court and, per Law&Crime, was sentenced to a year in prison, plus nine months in jail, three years extended supervision and banned form contacting the victim -- her own mother.

The charges stem from Drake's December 2023 arrest -- which came after a delivery person who came to the home she shared wither her mom, 72, heard someone "yelling for help" and contacted authorities.

Drake, at first, allegedly told police her mother was okay inside, before warning officers that her mom's bedroom was "messy" when they demanded to see for themselves.

The responding officer, per the criminal complaint, wrote he "he immediately noticed a strong odor of animal, garbage, urine, and feces" upon entering the home, saying there "was hardly a path to walk due to all of the garbage on the floor."

The officer also "observed bugs all over the home," with the conditions so poor he wrote he "felt that I may vomit."

When they entered the woman's room, officers allegedly couldn't spot the victim at first, "due to the amount of garbage" -- including "used toilet paper" and "soiled diapers" -- littering the area. The woman then claimed her daughter had been "holding her [prisoner] and she wanted to get out of the house."

The criminal complaint describes the woman's bedsheets as "dark brown," claiming, "bugs were seen all over her and her bed."

"The carpet appeared to be caked down possibly with urine and feces. [The victim] was yelling for help and it took a while for her to believe that the officers were really people and real police officers," reads the docs. "When rescue carried [the victim] out of the house, [the officer] saw that she had bed sores, urine material stuck to her hair, and what looked to be bug droppings on her."

The victim told authorities she broke her leg about a year ago, which made it difficult to move around without help. Per police, she "indicated that she had not moved from that bed in the at least a year" and got no help from her daughter.

Drake, however, offered up a different perspective.

"Elizabeth stated that her mom chose to live in the condition her room was in even though her mom couldn't take care of herself and the whole home was in the same type of condition," the complaint reads. "Elizabeth stated that she ignores her mom's cries for help due to it bugging her and stopping her from being able to do what she wants, which typically meant her being on her computer."

Her computer, of course, is where she ran her true crime blog, the since-shuttered Green Bay Crime Reports, as well as the Facebook page Green Bay Crime Reports, which currently has around 158,000 followers. The latter hasn't been updated since August 2024.

"Elizabeth stated that she had been thinking about adding sound proofing material at least to [the victim's] window to drown out her yelling for help," the complaint continued. "Elizabeth indicated she was happy this happened so that her mother could be taken out of her life and she could continue doing whatever she wanted to do."