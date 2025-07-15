Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 7, Film Adorable Makeup Tutorial Video Together

TikTok

The mother-daughter duo filmed a GRWM -- "get ready with me" -- TikTok video while vacationing in Greece, with Kylie revealing the heartwarming lesson she has taught her daughter about beauty.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is just like her mama -- she loves makeup!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old reality star shared an adorable video on TikTok, in which she and her 7-year-old daughter filmed a GRWM -- "get ready with me" -- makeup tutorial video together using Kylie Cosmetics products.

"our first GRWM together 🥹 we always make vids together for fun and i never post them but this was just tooooo cute," Kylie captioned the video.

The clip featured the mother and daughter duo putting on makeup together for the camera while on their vacation in Greece.

"It's Stormi," Kylie said, jokingly switching names with her daughter, who introduced herself as Kylie.

"We're gonna do our first-ever makeup tutorial together," Kylie continued, sharing that they were going to "start" with Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter, which the pair applied to their lips.

"Really glossy," Stormi said after smacking her lips.

The 7-year-old then jumped into blush, while Kylie applied foundation, and shared how much her daughter loves makeup.

"Stormi likes to play with my makeup sometimes, but obviously, she doesn't wear makeup yet," The Kardashians star explained, before her daughter then brought out the mascara, which her mom helped her apply.

As Kylie applied concealer, Stormi opened up about how much she's enjoying her lavish vacation with her mom.

"We are in Greece. I love the boat that we were on," she said. "I love the food. I love the water. The water's so warm."

"Do you like having sleepovers with Mommy every night?" Kylie asked her daughter, who sweetly replied, "Yes."

Next, Stormi applied "Mommy's dewy balm," referring to Kylie Cosmetics' Dewy Balm Stick, with her even explaining the location where she was going to apply the product.

"You're so cute," Kylie said.

A particular heartwarming moment of the video came when Kylie revealed a sweet lesson she had taught her daughter.

"Mommy always tells you, though, you're the most beautiful without ..."" she said, trailing off, to which Stormi finished the sentence, "Makeup."

Stormi added more lip gloss, and Kylie applied some powder, before the two tackled the blush step.

"I'm mixing Summer Sorbet and Ladybug," she said. "Storms is gonna do..."

"Cheeky Mood," Stormi replied.

Kylie and her daughter adorably mirrored each other as they applied their blush with a brush side by side. Kylie went on to apply lip liner, to which Stormi asked the name of the color.

As the mom of two gave herself the finishing touches on her look, Stormi told the camera, "Now, we're just waiting for Mommy to finish!"

Once Kylie completed her makeup, she and Stormi posed for the camera.

"These are all our looks," Kylie said as she and her daughter smiled, with Stormi giggling as the video concluded.

This comes as Kylie has been taking her fans and followers through her European vacation, which seemingly began when she and her family -- including her Stormi, her 3-year-old Aire, her mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall, Kim, and Khloé -- went on a trip to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in late June.

Following the festivities, Kylie stayed in Italy with her kids, and shared multiple posts on Instagram, full of photos of the gorgeous scenery, fashion, and their many adventures.

After Italy, it appears that Kylie and Stormi, and some of the former's pals, traveled to Greece, with Kylie continuing to share photos and videos from the vacation.

Earlier this week, Kylie posted a fun clip of herself and Stormi wearing matching robes, sunglasses, and towels on their head as they danced around on a yacht.