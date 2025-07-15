Louis Tomlinson Slams 'Conspiracy' Talk on Social Media About His Son, Relationship

Getty

"It's just too much and too hurtful for me to see!" Tomlinson wrote.

Louis Tomlinson is taking a stand after rumors about his son Freddie and his relationship status have been circling around social media.

The former One Direction member posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 14 to address online conversations about his 9-year-old son, his relationship and other personal subjects -- including his late mother, who passed in 2016.

"The last few months have made it impossible to be on here," Tomlinson explained.

"All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It's just too much and too hurtful for me to see!"

But Tomlinson ended the tweet with gratitude towards his fans and supporters.

"Thank you to everyone who always has my back!"

Fan's flooded with love in his replies, showing their support for the singer and his personal life.

"We're deeply sorry that this keeps happening to you and to the people you love, Louis. Please take all the time and space you need away from this chaos, you’ll always have our support and understanding, no matter what." one fan replied.

"There are way too many that support you no matter what; please believe that there are amazing fans always here for you!" another fan wrote.

"There are so many stupid people who can't think normally. It's crazy! It's certainly hard and complicated, but don't pay any attention to them. Take time with your family and your friends ❤️" another wrote with support.

Tomlinson has been romantically linked to Love Island star Zara McDermott since March 2025.

After much speculation, McDermott gave a soft confirmation of their relationship by posting a breakfast photo with Tomlinson's arm in the photo -- showing off his One Direction tattoo, which any huge Directioner will recognize.

However, the couple still have not officially confirmed their relationship.