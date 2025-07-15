Grandparents Guilty of Murdering 2-Year-Old Grandson Who Was Starved, 'Brutally Assaulted': Police

North Wales Police

The child's mother was also found guilty of causing or allowing the boy's death, after horrifying details of the toddler's treatment were shared in court.

A pair of grandparents have been found guilty of killing their own two-year-old grandson in the UK, while the child's mother was convicted for allowing it to happen.

On Tuesday, Michael Ives (above left), 47, and wife Kerry Ives (above right), 46, were convicted of the murder of grandson, Ethan Ives-Griffiths, 2 (above center). The pair's daughter -- Ethan's mother, 28-year-old Shannon Ives (below) -- was also found guilty of allowing or causing his death, while all three were found guilty of cruelty to a child.

The convictions came after a six-week trial, with sentencing set for October 3.

Along with the guilty verdict, North Wales Police also released details on the "neglect and abuse Ethan suffered" before his death, claiming the boy was "put in stress positions, starved of food and water, and was casually and brutally assaulted" for "failing to confirm with Michael Ives' wishes."

Shannon, her son and other children were all staying with her parents, with police claiming Ethan's treatment "was in stark contrast to how his siblings were treated" before he collapsed at the home on August 14, 2021. Per BBC, prosecutors claimed during the trial that the other children were encouraged to mistreat Ethan as well, as "play."

"Michael caused distress, pain and misery to his grandson before brutally taking his life nearly four years ago in August 2021," said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Chris Bell in a statement. "Kerry and Shannon both watched and took no action as the abuse unfolded in the home they all shared."

"Their behavior was beyond comprehension, and it is impossible to imagine the terror a two-year-old would feel in suffering the horrific injuries he endured - inflicted upon him by those regarded as his closest family," the statement continued.

"We saw from images of Ethan how he significantly deteriorated over the seven-week period he had lived with his grandparents, up until his murder," added Bell. "It is not possible to be sure exactly what Ethan experienced behind closed doors during that time, but sadly, we know from the evidence gathered that he suffered significantly."

Per prosecutors, Ethan was "painfully thin" at the time of his death and weighed about 22 pounds. According to BBC reporting on the trial, prosecutors said the boy suffered a "forceful attack" on August 14, and had "40 different injuries on his body," a blood clot above his brain -- which was swollen -- and a number of bruises and cuts. The injuries were deemed non-accidental, with the cause of death being labeled a head injury.

Prosecutors also said the two parents were the only ones with Ethan when he was assaulted, claiming the boy's mother was upstairs on the phone. Paramedics who responded to the scene, meanwhile, found him unresponsive and reportedly described the boy as emaciated, with a sunken chest and looking "like a 90-year-old man."

The boy was pronounced dead two days later.

CCTV footage shown in trial also reportedly appeared to show the boy uneasy on his feet and struggling to maintain his balance among his siblings. At one moment, per BBC, "Michael Ives looks towards a child and raises his fist. The child then appears to strike Ethan on the head, several times."

Prosecutors also said that Shannon believed her parents "represented a significant risk of physical harm," but was "petrified of her father in particular" and never took steps "to protect her child." She also reportedly said she had seen both parents "shaking Ethan in anger on many occasions" before his death.

Shannon's parents, however, accused her of hitting the child during the trial -- with BBC reporting that Michael claimed his daughter was "quick-tempered" and slapped Ethan multiple times a day. Shannon denied ever hitting her son.

The boy's father spoke with reporters after the verdict, saying his son will be "remembered for the smiley, outgoing, loving child that he was," before adding, "He can now rest in peace, knowing that justice has been served."