Nicolas Cage Reveals What Went Wrong In Sarah Jessica Parker Romance After She Confirms They Dated

"I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the mom test," Cage said, after being asked for comment about Parker's reveal.

Nicolas Cage is speaking out about his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, this after she confirmed their relationship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In a statement to E! News, Cage responded to Parker's confirmation of their long-rumored relationship from decades ago -- and gave additional insight into why it might have been so short-lived.

"I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room," he remembered, "and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket, which I still have, or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again."

After the release of their 1992 rom-com movie, Honeymoon in Vegas, rumors of a romantic relationship circled around about the two but was never confirmed -- until now.

The Sex and the City star finally confirmed the rumor after 30 years on a July 13 episode of WWHL. The show host and longtime friend of Parker bluntly asked Parker if they dated, after she gushed over her love story with long-time husband, Matthew Broderick.

"Did you date Nick Cage?" Cohen asked.

"Um, yes I did," she replied. "Yes, I did."

Though the relationship didn't work out between the fashion icon and Ghost Rider actor, Cage has since been married five times -- and is currently hitched to actress Riko Shibata.

The couple tied the knot in February 2021 and welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, in 2022.

Cage also has a 34-year-old son, Weston Cage, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, and a 19-year-old son, Kal-El Coppola Cage, whom he shares with ex-wife, Alice Kim.