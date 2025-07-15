Rosie O'Donnell Shrugs Off Trump's Citizenship Threat: 'Out of Reach of Tangerine Mussolini'

Getty

O'Donnell's scathing comments come after Trump took aim at her on social media, claiming O'Donnell "is not in the best interests of our Great Country" and threatened to revoke her citizenship.

Rosie O'Donnell isn't phased by Donald Trump's latest crack at her.

The comedian and activist reassured fans via TikTok Tuesday that she's "good" and "safe here in Ireland," after Trump threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship. "I'm out of the reach of the Tangerine Mussolini," she quipped.

The (reheated) drama began over the weekend, when Trump took aim at her on social media, claiming O'Donnell "is not in the best interests of our Great Country" and that he was "giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship." He continued, "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Rosie, who settled into life on the Emerald Isle after quietly moving to Ireland in January, wasn't taken aback however, telling her followers: "I have to say that I was expecting him to do something as absurd as he did. Number one, I read Project 2025. Number two, I've had 20 years of abuse from him… And number three, I know myself well enough to know that I wasn't gonna shut up."

O'Donnell echoed a similar sentiment on Ireland's RTÉ Radio 1, telling the outlet in a new interview that she first reacted with a "little post that I jotted off in five minutes" which she said has been getting a "lot of attention online."

"I'm everything you fear. A loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country before you set it ablaze. You are everything that is wrong with America—and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram.

"You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan," she concluded, reference to the villainous child-king from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. "I'm not yours to silence. I never was."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While speaking with RTE, O'Donnell said she's "very proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does and represents."

The pair's feud dates back nearly two decades, to 2006, when she criticized his handling of the Miss USA controversy on The View. She sarcastically labeled him as a media moral authority, saying: "He annoys me on a multitude of levels… but he's the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America. Donald, sit and spin, my friend. I don't enjoy him."

Trump hit back, calling O'Donnell "a woman out of control."

As for Trump's threats on O'Donnell's American citizenship, legal experts have quickly dismissed those, stressing that a president cannot revoke the citizenship of someone born in the U.S., citing protections under the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court precedents. And that's something the funny woman is confident in as well, despite the "unbridled power" she says the Supreme Court has given him in his second term.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

O'Donnell also stood her ground, adding in her TikTok video, "I will never renounce my American citizenship… I am waiting happily for my Irish citizenship so that I can be a dual citizen, but I will never renounce my American citizenship, ever."

She also opened up about her move, saying, "I knew that coming to Ireland would keep me safe, and getting out of the United States was a necessity because my heart couldn't take the pain of what he was going to do and what he, in fact, has done."

Something she also told RTÉ, "I left because I love the United States of America, not because I don't. I love democracy and what it stands for. I love the Constitution. I love what our founding fathers represented and made in this world as a beacon of hope and freedom for the rest of the world."

She continued, "Now, there are many problems with the United States. The fact that we think we can butt into every other country's business and change regimes. You know, we have made tremendous mistakes as a country. But until we own what is true about our country and ourselves, we're never going to be able to move forward -- and until we own what is true about Donald Trump."

Elsewhere in her nearly 10-minute TikTok video, O'Donnell took some shots at Trump, particularly when it comes to his mental fitness.

"I believe that his dementia forces him to think that he actually is a king… We don't have kings in America. That's why we started America… Liberty and justice for all," she insisted. "You don't let grandpa, at 80 years old, use the electric knife on the turkey, right? But we're gonna give this guy the nuclear codes."