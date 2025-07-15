Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Underwent Liposuction ... and Why She Did It!

Getty

Savannah Chrisley came clean about undergoing liposuction -- after struggling with her physical and mental health.

“I was going through all kinds of s--t with my endometriosis and I had taken this medication, and I gained 40 pounds, literally, in three months,” Chrisley shared on a July 15 episode of her Unlocked podcast.

"It was crazy," added the reality star, who first opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis in 2020, disclosing she underwent three surgeries at the time.

"I felt like s--t. I didn't like how I looked," Chrisley explained. "If you don't like how you look, it doesn't just take a toll on you physically, but emotionally and mentally."

After discussing her struggles with plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis -- who was also Chrisley's guest on this podcast's episode -- the two decided she should undergo liposuction.

In a week, Chrisley was in Beverly Hills preparing for the surgery. It's unclear when, exactly, she had the work done, though it was before her mother went to prison.

The reality star couldn't have been more happier with her results, saying she looked like a "totally different human being" after.

"When I saw the results, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I want to keep this up,'" she shared.

Dr. Galanis didn't expect her to be open with her surgery -- and Chrisley said she didn't have it in her plans to disclose it either.

"I'm surprised you're bringing this up. We never talked about this publicly before. I didn't know you were going to talk about it," he said.

"Neither did I," she replied.

"I was going through all of my health stuff. Gaining weight, I was working out, eating right, nothing was working," she explained.

"That's the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I'm like, 'I can't show up looking the way that I look,'" she added. "To me, it didn't fit the brand. I didn't feel good. I needed a quick fix, but the judgment that goes along with it."