The Wild Reason Suki Waterhouse Was Hospitalized 6 Months Ago

The singer and actress also responded to fans who called her out for using a vape pen in the hospital.

It looks like tight pants can be dangerous -- according to Suki Waterhouse.

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer and actress shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she revealed that she was hospitalized after wearing pants that were "so tight," she suffered a hernia.

"''suki you never tweet anymore' have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I've been too scared to tell you," Waterhouse wrote.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star then shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, in which she can be seen posing with an IV in her arm, wired headphones in her ears, and what appeared to be a blue vape pen.

Alongside the shot, Waterhouse posted a shot of herself wearing tight, black leather pants on stage, seemingly revealing that the pants were the culprit behind the hernia.

The "Good Looking" singer went on to reply to some fans, including a user who was one of the many who called her out for having a vape pen in the hospital.

"vape in the hospital is diabolical," the fan wrote, to which Waterhouse replied, "so true."

"hey I gave my dad a hernia once x," another user shared. Waterhouse jokingly applauded the fan, writing back, "well done!!"

A hiatal hernia "happens when an abdominal organ, most often the stomach, slides up into the chest through an opening in the diaphragm muscle," according to GoodRx.

While Waterhouse didn't go into specifics regarding her hospitalization, a hiatal hernia has multiple causes, including tight clothing or belts.