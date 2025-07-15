Tori Spelling Gifted Her Ex Husband, Dean McDermott, Her Old Breast Implants

Getty

Tori Spelling claims she gifted her ex-husband, Dean McDermott her old breast implants as an anniversary gift -- and he still has them!

"I took the old implants that I got, I don't think the doctor was supposed to give them to me but he did, and put them in, like, a Lucite box, and I made bookends out of them," she confessed on a July 14 episode of her misSPELLING podcast.

"Come on, you guys, you know I like to DIY," the actress laughed. "I never disappoint."

Although Spelling and McDermott divorced after 17 years of marriage, the two are still good friends and co-parent together. As for the implants, he seemingly kept them in the spit.

When McDermott offered to return the anniversary present once they separated, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress confessed she was "offended" by the offer to return her gift and insisted he keep them.

Spelling claimed McDermott suggested she sell them on eBay but she said she "would never" -- until she asked her listeners how much she could get for them.

"Wait, how much do you think I could get for them? I'm just curious, asking for a friend," she joked.

She then disclosed what she'd do with them if she had them at home.

"I kind of want to have them bronzed or something," Spelling said. "If they were bronzed," she continued, "I could then make them paperweights."