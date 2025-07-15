Travis Decker Lookalike Details Moment He Realized He Was Mistaken For Accused Killer Dad

NBC King5/Chelan County Sheriff's Office

The search for Decker has been ongoing since his daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were tragically found dead on June 2 following a custody visit with their father.

A man named Nick found himself at the center of a terrifying manhunt in Idaho earlier this month, after being mistaken for Travis Decker, the father accused of brutally murdering his three young daughters.

Nick, who was enjoying a peaceful Fourth of July weekend in the backcountry of the Sawtooth National Forest, had no idea the U.S. Marshals were closing in on him.

He had spent Friday camping with a friend, who then left on Saturday while Nick made his way solo towards the Bear Creek trail. It seemed like a typical camping trip until Nick got a text from a friend that signaled something was very much off.

"Everything seemed normal until my friend that was up there with me sent me a text that said something like, 'Bro, there's a manhunt, there's a killer that was in the campground with us,'" Nick revealed to Idaho News 6, explaining that his friend had also sent a news article about Decker.

But even after receiving that text from his friend, Nick was unaware that he was the target police were searching for. Instead, he told Idaho News 6, his "instinct" was to focus on the terrifying thought that they'd potentially spent "the night next to a murderer," which he described as "frightening."

It wasn't long before Nick realized what was happening and contacted authorities, who then requested to speak with him at his workplace in Boise. This meeting coincided with the day, Wednesday, July 9, that U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Deputy Michael Leigh confirmed to PEOPLE that the forest search had been called off, realizing they had the wrong man.

Nick recounted his interrogation with police to Idaho News 6, telling the outlet, "They friendly interrogated me for about half an hour. It described me like, the hair, the beard, the hat, the glasses, my earrings, tattoos, my shirt. The shorts were a different color, my shoes, the backpack, the location. I was like 'Oh my God, they think I was that guy.'"

Despite the resemblance perceived by others, Nick insists he doesn't see it.

"In my opinion, I don't really look like the guy. Granted, they saw me from a distance. But, just be careful because this has been a little bit tumultuous for me and people around me. [It's been] disruptive at work, but I would encourage people to do that," he added, telling the outlet that the family was right to call in the tip.

While Nick has been ruled out, authorities are still looking for Decker. His three young daughters were discovered deceased at 3:45 p.m. local time on June 2. Authorities located Decker's car near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington state. The girls had not been seen since May 30, when they went with their father for a planned visitation.

Autopsy results confirmed the victims' "cause of death was determined to be suffocation and the manner of death was determined to be homicide," according to a June 9 press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Decker is currently wanted on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page established to support the girls' mother and Decker's ex-wife, Whitney Decker, with expenses and legal costs, has garnered nearly $1.3 million as of Tuesday, July 15.

Whitney spoke out during a memorial for her three daughters last month.

"I truly hope that the legacy of the girls' lives lives on in everyone's heart forever," the grieving mom told the thousands of mourners on hand to pay tribute to her girls, in a video shared by NBC affiliate King 5 Seattle. "They were incredible."