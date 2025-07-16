Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Recalls Being 'Chubby' In High School

Getty

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school. I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids," he explained.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena may be following in his father's fit footsteps now, but, according to Baena himself, he had a "chubby" phase.

Baena shared an Instagram video on July 15 of him plopping onto the couch, with the words "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today" flashing on screen. The video then cut to a photo of a younger, shirtless Baena on the beach -- a photo which served as a reminder for him to then jump off the couch in a panic and get to the gym.

He then revealed the saving grace that kickstarted his fitness journey.

"Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to Fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important," he added.

The Dancing with the Stars alum takes after his father when it comes to body building, with the two even spending some father-son bonding time in the gym.

In an 2021, Baena posted a photo of the duo on Instagram, captioning it with words from his father and the inspiration he receives from him.

"This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do “forced reps” for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow," he captioned.

"Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc... thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪," he wrote.

Now, the 27-year-old dedicates his time to fitness and bodybuilding, occasionally showing off his muscular physique on his social media posts. Like father, like son, right?

