Emma Watson Banned From Driving For Six Months After Speeding

Getty

After having nine points on her license, Watson was banned from driving -- as another Harry Potter star was banned for the same reason at the court hearing!

Emma Watson is not going to be driving for six months after she was banned from doing so for speeding.

The Harry Potter star, who played Hermione Granger in the eight part series, was reportedly stopped after going 38mph in a 30mph zone on July 31 in 2024 in Oxford.

She had been studying for her master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023, but eventually dropped out of the program. The star is now pursuing a PhD at Oxford -- which likely why she was in the area.

According to BBC, the 35-year-old actress already had nine points on her license before her last occurrence.

She was made to pay a fine of roughly $1,400, though she didn't appear at the hearing herself.

Watson's lawyer, Mark Haslam, told the court, "She is in a position to pay the fine."

But Watson wasn't the only Harry Potter star who was charged for speeding around that same time.

76-year-old, Zoe Wanamaker, who played Madam Hooch in the film series, was stopped for speeding 46mph in a 40mph zone on August 7 in 2024. She also had nine points on her license prior.

Coincidentally, the actress was scheduled to have a hearing on the same exact day as Watson ... and also failed to show up to court.