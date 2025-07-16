Jax Taylor Exits The Valley Before Season 3 Amid 'Challenging Year'

Getty

The surprise announcement comes after a difficult season for Taylor, who entered rehab and is in the process of divorcing wife Brittany Cartwright, all while viewers called for him to be kicked off the show, accusing the network of "platforming an abuser."

Jax Taylor is stepping back from the Bravo drama... for now.

The Valley star announced he won't be returning for the upcoming third season of the Bravo spinoff, citing personal reasons in a statement shared Wednesday.

"After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I'll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley," Taylor revealed.

Taylor, who shares 4-year-old son Cruz with estranged wife and fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright, explained that his decision comes after taking stock of what truly needs his attention right now: his son and his sobriety.

"Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself, especially for our son, Cruz," he added.

The news comes amid continued drama for Taylor and Cartwright, who are in the throes of divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 after years in front of the camera on Vanderpump Rules, hit a rough patch earlier this year amid renewed allegations of infidelity and Taylor's struggles with substances.

Cartwright confirmed she had moved into a separate home before officially filing for divorce during the summer of 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," with cameras catching the Kentucky native's official filing as the show filmed for Season 2.

Alongside Taylor and Cartwright, the season featured Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez, Kristen Doute, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, and more, and it's been a drama-filled one for nearly everyone involved.

In addition to the pair's divorce, and constant fighting between the pair -- which included allegations of physical and emotional abuse and more -- Taylor's rehab stint served as the biggest plotline this season, as he stepped away from filming to address his mental health.

In a separate statement to Variety, Taylor shared via his rep, "I just celebrated my 200th day of sobriety from both alcohol and cocaine. It's been a long road and continues to be as I work through my mental health issues."

Taylor first opened up about his sobriety earlier this year during an appearance on Valley executive producer Alex Baskin's Hot Mic podcast.

Baskin, who has stood by Taylor's inclusion on the show, defended the decision to spotlight the couple's marital issues, saying the goal was never to avoid the uncomfortable moments.

"Our job is to tell the full story" he told Variety. "If we didn’t tell the story in its completeness, then we would be covering up something that really happened and denying Brittany the chance to share what she had been through. I don't think that’s really 'platforming an abuser' as much as that is platforming the story -- which includes Brittany's experience as well as Jax's."

Baskin added that the series aims to portray things "responsibly and fairly, in a way that is entertaining and real," even when the content turns "dark."

Taylor will still be a part of the show's Season 2 reunion special, which was taped in May.