Kelly Ripa Calls Out Mark Consuelos' 'Disgusting' and 'Repulsive' Sex Habit

Getty

"That d--k has a brain of its own," said Ripa, as she got extremely candid about the couple's sex life on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Kelly Ripa is thanking her lucky stars that husband Mark Consuelos is now her Live cohost -- because it's put a halt to one of her least favorite activities: Morning sex.

The morning show host opened up about her sex life with her hubby on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where the Live with Kelly and Mark star wondered whether podcaster Amanda Hirsch was an "evening person or a morning person" when it comes to doing the deed.

"Definitely not morning," Hirsch replied, as Ripa said, in her experience, "Men are morning people."

"I find it disgusting," Ripa then said of morning sex, before revealing Consuelos -- her husband of nearly 30 years -- "only" wants it int he AM. "He hasn't learned, he'll never learn," she continued, adding, "He's a guy. He's never going to learn."

"He wants to kiss, and I have a retainer in. I gotta rip that out. And he's got his nasal strips on," she explained of why she's not a fan -- saying "it's like we are the most repulsive, disgusting" versions of themselves in the morning.

"That d--k has a brain of its own and it doesn't see the retainer," Ripa then joked, before adding, "I'm already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning."

The former soap star said she's even sat her other half down and explained her side of things to him, telling Hirsch she told him, "Here's the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can't always be your way, 'cause it feels like 90 percent of the time, it's your way."

"And now that we work together every day, it's gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way's at night only," she said the told him, pointing out how the two now have similar schedules ever since he started cohosting with her on the ABC series.

Their early call times for Live, at least, have put a bit of a moratorium on morning sex, however.

"The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week," she explained "It's so early and it's like a miracle."