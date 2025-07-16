Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film Casting Revealed

Getty

Nintendo also shared a first look at Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Princess Zelda and Link, respectively, from the film.

Nintendo has finally revealed who will be leading the highly anticipated live-action Legend of Zelda film.

On Wednesday, Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto shared a post on X, in which he announced that British actress Bo Bragason has been cast as the titular character of Princess Zelda, and fellow British star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link in the film.

"This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," Miyamoto wrote alongside photos of Bragason, 21, and Ainsworth, 16, that appeared to be from the film, with the pair seemingly in costume.

"The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027," Miyamoto added. "Thank you for your patience."

Wes Ball -- who is best known for directing 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner trilogy -- is directing the live-action Legend of Zelda film, which is said to follow the beloved video game franchise that centers on Link, an elf-like warrior, and Princess Zelda, a princess who comes from the bloodline of the godess Hylia, as they fight to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganon.

Sony is disturbing the project, while Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing. T.S. Nowlin wrote the latest version of the screenplay, per Deadline.

The casting had fans going crazy on social media, with many expressing their excitement over the news.

"We won, fam. I've never seen these two actors in my life, they look the part, and I am beyond happy," a fan wrote. "Now, don’t mess this one up."

"Perfect casting. She already looks like Royalty," another said of Bragason.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter even weighed in, writing, "Beyond excited!! I’ve been waiting for this movie since I was a kid. I think this will be our lord of the rings."

However, there were a handful of people who shared that they were disappointed that Hunter Schafer, a known fancast for Zelda, was not ultimately cast.

In a popular post, a user called out the critics in a reply to an announcement about the casting, writing, "The people mad about them not casting Hunter Schafer seem to forget they actually hold auditions for parts like this... It's an acting job. Not a simple look-alike job."

While Bragason and Ainsworth may be considered relatively unknown, the pair both have a handful of acting credits under their belts.