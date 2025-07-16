Linda Thompson Shares Look Inside Son Brody Jenner's Wedding to Tia Blanco

Instagram

Linda Thompson is giving her followers a glimpse at son Brody Jenner's wedding to Tia Blanco.

The proud mother and grandmother took to Instagram to share shots from the intimate affair, which took place at her home in Malibu over the weekend.

In the sweet post, Thompson shared a clip of Brody exchanging vows with Tia, several shots of her and her son, Brody and his brother, Brandon Jenner, photos and videos alongside Brody and Tia's daughter, Honey, snippets from their mother-son dance and more.

"As a mom, I have always hoped that my sons would find the girl of their dreams, fall in love, & create a family together. @brodyjenner & @tiablanco completed that vision on Saturday, July 12!," Thompson began.

"The mother/son dance was to a song I wrote for Brandon and Brody - with the lyrics expressing the love and devotion I feel for them. It couldn’t have been more perfect," she continued before sharing the lyrics to the touching track.

They read, in full:

"That God will hear your prayer when you reach out in need. That every cloud will disappear where angels lead. Someone to love who loves you too. This is what I wish for you. A pearl of wisdom from a single grain of sand. The miracle of life to try and understand A road that’s smooth. A sky that’s blue. This is what I wish for you. A world that sleeps in peace. Yours to keep. And hold forever in your heart. A living faith that’s always true. A perfect universe is what I wish for you. That simple truth will always hold your heart on course. And kindness will survive to live without remorse. That time’s not too fast. And Love will last. This is what I wish for you. A living faith that’s always true. A perfect universe is what I wish for you. The knowledge way down deep. That you are truly loved. The courage to believe sometimes that is enough. Sweet memories. Of you and me. This is what I wish for you. This is what I wish for you ….❤️🎶🥰."

Brody and his bride weren't the only ones getting down on the dancefloor -- to The Hills theme song, Unwritten, at one point! -- as Thompson noted that the couple's daughter was also having a blast, something the proud grandmother said was "saying a lot" amid the "beautiful wedding" and "fun celebration."

"Honey probably had more fun than anyone there - which is saying a lot because it was such a beautiful wedding and a fun celebration. Tia was a gorgeous bride, standing with her handsome groom, surrounded by only the closest friends and family," Thompson added. "I wish so many wonderful things for them now and in the future…"

While she wasn't included in the photo dump, according to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner, was among the 60 to 70 guests in attendance. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were invited, the outlet reveals, though they did not attend.

Following the wedding, Brody shared fun photos and videos from the wedding on his Instagram Stories while he reflected on the occasion in a heartfelt statement.

“Last night was truly something special. We had the best time celebrating our love with all of you," he wrote Sunday. "Thank you to everyone who came out and made it such an unforgettable night. We felt so much love and couldn't be more grateful."