Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Expecting First Child Together

"welp now everyone knows we had sex," she said in the pregnancy reveal.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together!

Hewitt announced the news on her Instagram page, with a carousel photos of her and her other half and the caption, "welp now everyone knows we had sex."

Among the photos is one of Davidson with his hand on her stomach, while video shows the pair getting an ultrasound.

According to TMZ, "Elsie is due this winter and the couple just started telling friends and family." The outlet adds, "We're told the pair couldn’t be more excited."

Davidson and Hewitt's relationship first became public only March of this year, when they were spotted kissing in Palm Beach, Florida.

The two later confirmed their relationship by attending a NBA game in April, walking hand-in-hand.

29-year-old Hewitt was once romantically linked to music producer, Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Emmy nominated actress, Selena Gomez.

Coincidentally, on the same day of Davidson and Hewitt's baby news, Grande has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) as the singer made a throwback post of her singing at the 2024 Met Gala, teasing a possible tour for next year in the caption.