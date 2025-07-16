Rob Kardashian Gives Rare Insight Into Love Life as Khloe Says He 'Still Gets Around'

Getty

Rob shares 8-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, aka Angela White.

Rob Kardashian is getting real about his dating life.

The 38-year-old called in to the July 16 episode of his sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, where he offered fans a rare glimpse into what his personal life actually looks like these days and where he stands on dating.

Rob has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since becoming a father to daughter Dream in 2016. His on-again, off-again relationship with Blac Chyna (Angela White), the mother of his child, ended for good in 2017 following a dramatic breakup and legal fallout, including a high-profile defamation suit filed by Chyna against the Kardashian-Jenners, which the family ultimately won.

During their candid conversation, Khloé didn't hold back, asking her brother outright what his dating life looks like these days.

"I just talk to people," Rob responded casually.

"You talk to a lot of people," Khloé quipped. "Rob might be a recluse, but let me tell you -- Rob still gets around. It's wild. I've never seen anything like it."

But for Rob, it's not necessarily about the quantity of connections he's making or how casual the relationships are, but more about the boundaries he's set for himself since becoming a dad.

"I'm good at talking to people," he said. "But also there [are] moments where I'm like, okay, I can't talk to anybody, it's too much energy. It's just too much. I'm talking to too many people. I don't wanna be like that."

The father of one went on to explain that becoming a parent is what really shifted his priorities.

"I have a daughter. I'm trying to be a good example," Rob shared. "I don't bring girls to the house. I don't have girls meet my daughter."

He added, "I've been single -- she's 8 years old -- I've been single for 8 years, since she [was] born."

He's not for the traditional dating scene either, telling his older sister: "I definitely talk to people. I just... I'm not out here going on dates. Sometimes I do, but I really prefer not to. I prefer none of that."

And though he is open to dating, Rob said he hasn't been serious with anyone since Dream came into his life.

"Of course, I've dated and stuff, but I've never gotten serious or wanted to. My energy is just into Dream."

So much so that Rob said it may be keeping him from other things in his life.

"I'm probably too strict," Rob acknowledged. "I probably should have fun and enjoy my life."

"I mean, I still have fun and enjoy my life, I just don't care to be dating somebody, honestly," he maintained. "Unless it just happens. It just hasn't."