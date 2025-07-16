Why Rob Kardashian Stepped Away From Family TV Show

Getty

Rob Kardashian is getting real about his reality TV hiatus.

The 38-year-old, who famously stepped away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Season 13, called in to the July 16 episode of his sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, and opened up about why he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

"I don't wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable," Rob told his sister Khloé over the phone. "I'm not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that's not what I want to do?"

Rob, who is a dad to 8-year-old Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, has made a few cameos on The Kardashians on Hulu, however, he's mostly absent from the family's reality TV presence since his spinoff series, Rob & Chyna, aired in 2016.

Despite the distance, Rob made it clear he's very much a part of the family -- just off camera.

"There's definitely nothing wrong between any of us," he insisted. "It just has everything to do with myself."

Still, he hasn't completely ruled out a return to reality TV.

"I love filming if it's positive and natural and I'm feeling good about myself," Rob added. "I like being around my family so that stuff is good to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rob got candid about his dating life, telling big sister Khloé he hasn't been in a serious relationship since his daughter was born.

"I've been single -- she's 8 years old -- I've been single for 8 years, since she [was] born," Rob shared before detailing his dating style. "I definitely talk to people. I just... I'm not out here going on dates. Sometimes I do, but I really prefer not to. I prefer none of that."

He continued, "Of course, I've dated and stuff, but I've never gotten serious or wanted to. My energy is just into Dream."

While the proud father of one admitted he should probably have more "fun" and enjoy his life, Rob said he just doesn't "care to be dating somebody."