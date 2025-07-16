Scheana Shay Reveals Where She and Brock Davies Stand After Affair Reveal and Why He Came Clean

Getty

Scheana Shay is still coming to terms with her husband Brock Davies' affair.

In an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the release of her memoir, My Good Side, Shay revealed where she stands with Davies and what she plans to tell their daughter, Summer Moon, about the cheating scandal.

"I just want her to be with someone who treats her with respect," Shay told the outlet before sharing how she plans to tell the now-4-year-old about the incident.

"Thankfully, we have a bit of time to still figure that out. We'll talk to our individual therapists, do some more sessions together and figure out how we're going to have those tough conversations with her, especially about her two older siblings," the Vanderpump Rules alum added of Davies' children from his first marriage. "She's only 4 years old."

Shay broke the news about Davies' affair in an excerpt from the book published by Glamour on July 10, where she revealed that Davies cheated on her back in 2020 while she was pregnant with their daughter.

While Davies came clean two years after the fact, the admission was still "shocking" for Shay who said she felt "sick" to her stomach over the thought that her husband would betray her in that way while they were expecting their first child together.

"I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he'd cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," she wrote in the Glamour excerpt of the confession. "I felt completely sick to my stomach."

At the time, Shay said that Davies told her he had been struggling with the idea of becoming a dad again and let that fear lead him down a destructive path.

"He was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be," she wrote. "And he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else."

"I use the word 'chose' because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed," Shay continued.

As for what made him come clean, the 40-year-old reality star said Scandoval had a lot to do with it.

"[After Scandoval], he was worried something would leak. I was thankful it came from him. It took him a long time to tell me because he was afraid. I can have sympathy now and understand that he felt like he didn't deserve a second chance at being a father," Shay told Us Weekly of Davies, who has a strained relationship with his two older kids from a previous relationship, who live in Australia with their mother. "That really broke my heart for him, that he felt like he needed to sabotage something so amazing because he didn't deserve it. We can't let our past define who we are, and I didn't want him to wear that for the rest of his life."

As for where they stand now, two years post-confession, Shay said every day is a work in progress.

"It takes work every single day. I will forever have insecurities. Just the other day, I saw him swipe and delete a text, and I'm like, 'What was that?' And he's like, 'Seriously, Scheana?'" she shared. "But I genuinely believe he would never do anything like that again. I do trust him. I have forgiven him. … We've put in the work in couples therapy. We have a very open line of communication. I want to show people that if you truly love someone, a mistake from their past doesn't have to define the future of your relationship."

And while it doesn't make it any less painful, Shay said she feels like she got her "karma" after her 2006 affair with Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time.

"It really felt like I got my karma," Shay told the outlet. "Did I deserve for [Brock to cheat on me]? No, but I told myself that I did."