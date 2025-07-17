Aubrey O'Day Removes Lip Filler, Gets Breast Lift and Shares Why She Did It -- See Her Youthful New Look!

Getty

Aubrey O'Day is turning back the clock.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Danity Kane alum opens up about her scaled back look and why she decided to reverse some of the plastic surgery procedures she's had done over the years.

"I got lip fillers that were like, invading my face. And I thought they really looked good until they took 'em away and I got to see that I was trippin.' Good God, I'm so happy those lips are off my face. When I see photos with the lip injections, I'm disgusted," O'Day expressed. "I thought I was killing it, and I was not, ever was I killing it with those big, giant -- when people would say 'duck lips,' I'd be like, 'They're just jealous,' oh no, they were trying to tell me."

She continued, "Some people aren't haters, some people are really trying to guide you better. And I was looking in the mirror, and I thought it looked good. 'Cause so many people in L.A. have big, fat lips that are done by doctors that just give it to you for free."

O'Day said the doctor she was seeing at the time had her come in for repeated treatments, and she'd accept them, telling ET she was just trying to "keep up with the Joneses."

"But I didn't realize how -- it was taking over my face. I didn't even look young," O'Day stressed. "You can really look much younger if you get rid of that stuff."

"People always think I have these fake boobs, fake butt," she continued. "I think when they see me in person they can probably get a better gauge."

O'Day learned a lot more about cosmetic surgery after appearing on E!'s Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, where she got the chance to scale back some of the things she had over the years and also learn about potential procedures she could undergo to get that youthful glow she was always after.

"Even all the way through the ending, we filmed later on, at the end of last year, I was still -- and I'm gonna hate seeing the end of this show 'cause my 41, 40 at that time, year-old boobies, were like down here, and I'm taping them up. I finally figured out how to get this boob tape that lifts them all up," O'Day explained of her breasts, which she got done as a result of the experience.

Despite rumors that she had implants, O'Day revealed only recently got a breast lift when she went under the knife in January -- something she has zero regrets about.

"Now these things are just sitting. No bra, no tape, no nothing. They're just up. They're back like my 21-year-old titties, and I love it," the musician gushed. "So I would tell everybody that surgery was great, I'll tell you the surgeon. They look amazing. Very, very minimal scares. I'm so happy that my boobs are finally back where they deserve to be after all the work I've done in my life."

As for what made her undergo the experiment, O'Day said the transformational aspect -- inside and out -- is what drew her to it.

"There's therapists... for me, is it gonna be a physical transformation that's so outrageous? No. But physical transformations and mental transformations hold the same type of weight. You may have to be out for months with a physical transformation, sometimes you're out for years with mental ones," O'Day said of filming for the show, which took place during the time Sean "Diddy" Combs was initially indicted on crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy has since gone to trial and was ultimately convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He's currently behind bars as he awaits sentencing.

"I learned so much," she added, of both herself and what she was able to handle, by participating in the show, noting that she made "real" lifelong friends in the process that are still standing by her side today.