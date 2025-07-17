Why Aubrey O'Day 'Won't Romanticize' Alleged Ex Donald Trump Jr.

Getty

"The way that we loved was we loved the same," the Danity Kane singer claims of her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., before later clarifying that she "loved the man he almost became."

Aubrey O'Day is opening up about her alleged past romance with Donald Trump Jr.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 41-year-old reality star reflected on her reported relationship with President Donald Trump's son over a decade after their alleged affair.

“Don Jr. made me feel the most beautiful," O'Day said. "He made me feel the smartest and the most beautiful, but he loved my mind more than anything else, and that’s what I love about me. The way that we loved was we loved the same."

However, she later clarified her comments on her Instagram Stories, alluding that although she "loved" Trump Jr. at the time, she no longer feels that way because of who he "became."

Alongside an article about her remarks, with the Instagram Stories post featuring Miranda Lambert's song "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," the Danity Kane singer wrote, "the song though😂."

"To address all the DM's on this article once..To be CLEAR- I loved the man he almost became. But loyalty & desires for power twisted that path," she continued.

"I won't romanticize someone who chose the echo of a name over the weight of a soul..but if I'm asked a question, I will answer it with my truth," O'Day added. "I won't dial it down to protect illusions anymore."

O'Day and Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair from late 2011 until March 2012 while the latter was married to his then-pregnant wife, Vanessa. The two allegedly met when O'Day was a cast member on Donald Trump's show The Celebrity Apprentice.

The purported relationship came to light in 2018 when Trump Jr.'s then-wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former couple shares kids, Kai 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11.

Sources told TMZ at the time that O'Day claimed the affair began after her stint on The Celebrity Apprentice. The sources also said Trump, who was then in his first term as president, found out about his son's alleged affair, and demanded Trump Jr. end his relationship with O'Day, which he did. However, O'Day claimed that she doesn't believe her alleged affair with Trump Jr. was the reason for his divorce from Vanessa.

During an interview with TooFab in 2019, the Making the Band alum said that although Trump Jr. was married at the time of their alleged relationship, she does not consider it to be an affair.

"I can only speak from my experience, I don't want to speak on Don's or anyone in his life, but marriage is not the same thing when you have billions of dollars and when you don't," O'Day claimed. "On my end, I never broke up a marriage and I never was in an affair."

"I was in an open relationship where two people are soulmates and in love and everyone in both of our lives knew about it," she added.