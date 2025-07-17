Man Last Seen Leaving Turks & Caicos Hotel at 3:30AM Now Confirmed Dead

Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force

Brian Tarrence was on vacation with his wife when he left their hotel in the early morning hours of June 25 and vanished ... now, three weeks later, authorities give a grim update.

Brian Tarrence, an American man disappeared from his Turks & Caicos hotel in the middle of the night, has been confirmed dead.

The update came from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force on Thursday morning. Tarrence, 52, had been on vacation with his wife Maria in the area when he vanished back on June 25.

"The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) confirms that the body discovered on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, in the Grace Bay area has been positively identified as that of Brian Patrick Tarrence," began the police statement.

While a body was later discovered on July 5, it was described as being in a "state of decomposition" and not confirmed to be Tarrence until now. The identification came via forensic dental analysis, while an autopsy "revealed no signs of trauma" and "no suspicion of foul play." Final autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, per authorities.

"Mr. Tarrence was vacationing with his wife on Providenciales when he left their accommodations in the early hours of the morning," read another statement from Minister of Tourism, Hon Zhavargo Jolly, after Tarrence was last seen leaving Paradise Inn in Grace Bay around 3:30 in the morning. The body was reportedly located about a 20-minute walk from the inn.

"Extensive efforts were made to locate him, including ground searches, drone surveillance, CCTV analysis, and the involvement of local residents, volunteers, and tourism stakeholders," Jolly's statement added. "The body was found following a coordinated search operation led by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force."

Per authorities, there is no "evidence of suspicious circumstances" surrounding either Tarrence's disappearance or death, as the investigation continues.