All the Alleged Abuse Denise Richards Detailed In Aaron Phypers Restraining Order Docs

In addition to alleged attacks resulting in concussions and black eyes, Richards claims Phypers hacked her laptop, threatened to release private data and, in one instance, scaled the second floor balcony of her' townhome before more abuse.

Denise Richards has obtained a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phyers, this after filing documents detailing the alleged abuse she sustained over the past three years.

In court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by TMZ, the Wild Things actress claims Phypers was physically violent throughout their marriage, saying he threatened to kill her and himself, hacked her computer and cell phone and left her with visible injuries like the black eye seen in the photo above.

Per TMZ, the restraining order will last until August 8, when they'll next appear in court. Until then, he has to stay 100 yards away from Denise, her home, vehicle and place of employment.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," she wrote in the docs, which have been viewed by TooFab.

"Until now, I have been afraid to report Aaron to the police or file for a restraining order because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," she added, claiming he also owns 8 unregistered guns.

Aaron has denied the allegations against him, telling TMZ: "Not true. I have all the details. She is creating a story to save her image reporting a conjured up story when I have all the real evidence."

In the docs, Richards listed a number of alleged instances of abuse, broken down by date and starting on January 17, 2022.

January 17, 2022

In a 2022 instance, Richards claims Phypers "became paranoid that [several potted plants at his work office] contained listening devices" and began "to strike me in the eye while calling me a 'f--king bitch'" -- all in front of another family member.

She claimed he then used his own equipment to try and treat her alleged black eye (pictured above), which she said took a month to heal.

"Aaron insisted I tell others that I had walked into a piece of his equipment stored on the building's balcony, which was untrue," she added.

June 2, 2023

She included another red carpet photo from June 2, 2023 -- saying she would "typically apply makeup to cover Aaron's bruises that he caused me."

Richards said she "forgot to cover the bruise on my arm" in the photo.

April 12, 2025

Earlier this year, in Chicago for a fan convention, Richards claims Phypers "became more agitated and yelled at me calling me disparaging names."

She claimed he "screamed at me, 'I found some s--t on your phone,'" before he "forcefully squeezed my head with both of his hands for several seconds." That, she said, "felt like he may crush my skull," with Richards claiming she "frantically" pleaded for him to stop.

She said he stopped when someone knocked at the door.

April 25, 2025

That same month, Richards said she told Aaron he couldn't stay at her townhouse and "needed to leave." As she was unpacking from a trip, Denise said she "had locked the doors for safety" -- before alleging "Aaron climbed onto the balcony and pushed through the screen and entered the room I was in on the second floor."

"Once inside, Aaron aggressively approached me and grabbed the back of my head by my hair and pushed me on the ground and put his knee on my back so I could not get up," she claimed, saying that was something he'd do "often."

"Aaron then screamed in my face. I repeatedly told him he was going to kill me if he did not get up," she wrote. "I told him I would call the police and he responded, as he typically did, 'Watch them try and take me away, they have no idea who they are dealing with and you have no idea who you are dealing with.'"

May 1, 2025

In May of this year, Richards claims they were in her studio townhouse packing for another trip -- and allegedly told Aaron he couldn't come.

"Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you,'" she claimed he told her.

"I told him to get off me because he was going to kill me," she added, saying that he "eventually got off of me after a long struggle."

May 21, 2025

Later that same month, Richards says Phypers hacked her computer while she was recovering from some kind of surgery.

"While I was asleep and without my permission, Aaron went into my settings on my laptop and through my iCloud account synched my iMessages (text messages) to my laptop and downloaded everything from my iCloud (which included my private text messages) onto my laptop and then took pictures of my text messages (which were then on my laptop)," she writes in the docs.

She claimed he also "transferred my text messages to his laptop," before he woke her up screaming, "You f--king bitch. I went into your computer and saw your text messages because your laptop was open while we were watching the movie on Netflix ... I clicked sync iMessage so that your text messages would appear on your laptop and everything downloaded and I took photos of everything you lying bitch."

Richards says Aaron later attacked her while she was on the toilet, "... smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your f--king phone.'" She said he wanted her phone "because he was unable to download my WhatsApp messages on my laptop."

She added that she "was able to diffuse the situation by letting him know security may show up if he continued to be loud."

July 4, 2025 - July 14,

Richards said that on the 4th of July, Phypers "repeatedly got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities including calling me a 'c--t whore' and a 'piece of s--t.'"

This, she said, came after she told him he wasn't allowed at her townhouse anymore and his family had to move out of the family home.

"Aaron repeatedly grabbed my left arm tightly in an aggressive manner. I told Aaron repeatedly that he needed to stay away from me and that he was going to hurt me," she writes. "I was afraid that Aaron may kill me. I am 5'4" and Aaron is 6'2" and weighs more than 200 pounds."

She said that on the 5th, he came by her townhouse with his father and again began screaming obscenities at her. She claims he also "chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground," landing on the stairs and "causing me immense pain."

Richards also claimed he "threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police" -- and to "hack my cell phone and iCloud account and release all the information on the internet."

"Fine, f--king call the cops. They will never be able to do anything to me and I will kill everyone if they try," she also said he told her. "I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try."

She said he only left when she was about to hit "call" with 911 on her phone -- claiming he took off with her purse, driver's license and suitcase, which had her passport in it.

In his divorce petition, Aaron listed July 4 as the date of separation.