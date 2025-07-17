Jennifer Lopez 'Done' With Marriage After Walking Down the Aisle a 'Few Times'

Getty

The tongue-in-cheek response comes less than a year after Lopez's headline-making divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is officially over walking down the aisle.

While performing on her This Is Me…Now: The Tour stop in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday Lopez had a candid reaction to a fan sign in the audience that read, "J. Lo, marry me?"

The 55-year-old singer-actress laughed as she addressed the fan, quipping, "I think I'm done with that. I've tried that a few times."

The viral moment quickly hit social media, with fans applauding her honesty. One fan posted the clip on X, (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "She is soooo real for this."

Jennifer Lopez reacts to a fan asking to marry her:



“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zoQqxse0Tl — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) July 16, 2025 @JLopezUpdate2

Lopez's tongue-in-cheek comment comes on the heels of her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, her fourth marriage. The two finalized their split in February 2025, just five months after Lopez filed the paperwork herself -- without an attorney.

J.Lo and Affleck's relationship famously spanned more than two decades, beginning with their initial engagement back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. After rekindling their romance in May 2021, the couple tied the knot in July 2022, but by spring 2024, they hadn't been seen together in months. Affleck reportedly moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home in May, with TMZ reporting that they had been "discussing divorce as an option."

While the couple have since gone their separate ways, they're still in the throws of selling their shared home in the hills, with the outlet reporting that they've since taken it off the market.

Before Affleck, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and Marc Anthony (2004–2014), with whom she shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Despite the personal ups and downs, Lopez has been staying busy on her tour, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through August 10, wrapping in Kazakhstan.

As part of the tour, she's been performing a deeply personal new track, "Wreckage of You," which fans have speculated is about her recent divorce.