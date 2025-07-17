Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumors -- From Photoshop Claims to Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe in Wonder Land/YouTube

The reality star responded to a handful of rumors about herself and her family, including speculation that she Photoshops "every picture" she posts and the wild rumor that she was a surrogate for her sister Kim.

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

On Wednesday's episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the reality star addressed multiple rumors and speculation about herself and her family from over the years, including claims about Photoshopping her pictures, her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, and her being a surrogate to her sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloé Opens Up About Photoshop Use

During the podcast, Khloé reflected on how heavily she Photoshops her social media photos, recalling her relationship with editing her photos over the years -- something that has long been a topic of discussion regarding Khloé and her sisters' photos.

The Kardashians star addressed a rumor that claims she "Photoshops every picture," to which Khloé revealed she no longer "heavily" edits her photos, but admitted that she used to.

"You Photoshop every picture you post," Khloé said, reading the card about the rumor.

"I don't," she replied. "But there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era, too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now."

"I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter," Khloé explained. "And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills."

The Good American founder added that she doesn't find herself to be "the most photogenic, but I'll take 500 photos to get the one that I like."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"That's okay. I'm allowed to do that," she noted, adding, "But I will say there was a time that I heavily photoshopped. I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily Photoshoping."

Khloé admitted that when she sees those old photos now, she looked like a "cartoon character," adding that "it's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself."

"I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that," she shared. "But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo, they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that's how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, 'Okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn't real. That's not how I look. And I don't want to look like that.' It was a strange time."

She said that she "can't remember" if filters "were a new thing" at the time, but she recalls how she was "so consumed in the filter world and having my face look a way that it just wasn't, but currently now, no."

"I like to have good lighting," Khloé noted. "I definitely have more controlled photo, like good lighting, and I might take a bunch to get the ones I like. But I don't have to Photoshop every photo. But there was a time."

Khloé Shuts Down Surrogacy Rumors

Khloé debunked an apparent rumor that she was a surrogate for her sister Kim Kardashian for one of her children.

Kim shares North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West. The reality star gave birth to North and Saint, but welcomed her third and fourth children via surrogate after she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

"I was a surrogate for Kim?" Khloé asked, appearing to be surprised by the question. "I've never been a surrogate for Kim or anyone."

Khloé -- who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson -- added. "I've had one pregnancy that I've carried, and that was True."

Khloé gave birth to her first child, while she welcomed Tatum via surrogate.

Tristan Thompson Rumors

Khloé also addressed rumors about her relationship and split with her ex Tristan Thompson.

"Another rumor is that I faked my split with Tristan for PR," she said. "First of all, I don’t want any of that kind of PR."

"We've been broken up for ... this December will be four years, so that’s a very big commitment," Khloé continued, before jokingly adding, "I don’t think Meryl Streep could pull that off, that's crazy."

She went to debunk a rumor that she and Tristan tied the knot in secret.

"Another rumor is I'm secretly married to Tristan," Khloé said. "I've never heard that rumor. No, I'm not."

Khloé and Tristan had an on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson from 2016 until 2021, during which they infamously weathered multiple cheating scandals.