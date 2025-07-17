Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta Jones' Son Denies Pouring Drink on Women at Beyoncé Show

Getty

Dylan Douglas claimed he received "scary DMs and comments" after some people thought he was pictured in a viral video from one of Beyoncé's concerts.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones' son, Dylan Michael Douglas, is responding to accusations he's the man in a viral TikTok video seen pouring drinks on women at a Beyoncé concert.

In the footage, an unknown man was seen pouring his beverage on two girls at Knowles' show in Atlanta, Georgia. The two girls looked back at the man, visibly upset.

The video was posted on July 15, with a number of users commenting that the perpetrator in the video looked like the 24-year-old actor and producer.

However, on his Instagram Stories, Douglas posted screenshots of the man in question and wrote, "Hey guys, This is NOT me in the below TikTok video from the Beyoncé concert in Atlanta."

The next Story was a closer zoom in on the guy with a caption that continued, "Again, this scumbag is clearly NOT me! Stop believing everything you see online :)"

In fact, Douglas isn't even in the U.S., which he proved by posting a photo in his next Story with his grandmother and a caption reading, "I'm with my Nan in Mumbles Wales."

In his following Stories, he even verified his current location with his followers by recording a video.

"I hate to come on here and do this but I've been put in a very awkward situation," he said.

"This video that's circulating on TikTok about some person pouring a drink on somebody at the Beyoncé concert in Atlanta, Georgia. That wasn't me," he continued. "I've never been to a Beyoncé concert. I'd love to go maybe one day. Never been to Atlanta in the last five, six years."

He then panned his camera to show his surroundings and said, "I'm in Mumbles. Rainy Mumbles. In the cold, in Wales."

Entering into a bar he continued to say, "I'm here at a bar with my nana. They got karaoke. It's not nearly as good as Beyoncé," he joked.

He then said he hoped that they find the actual guy in the video to resolve the situation.

"But whatever happened there -- I hope you find the guy. Looked horrible. But it wasn't me," he continued, "And I've got a lot of scary DMs and comments and other things that have been frightening and I just hope it all stops."

"So thank you so much, but it wasn't me and love you all," he said blowing a kiss to the camera and finished the video off with a, 'Hi from Wales" send off.