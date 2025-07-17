Shane Gillis' Deshaun Watson Massage Joke Met with Groans at ESPYs

Getty

"I didn't write this," Gillis said before delivering the joke in question.

Shane Gillis opened up the 2025 ESPYs with a Deshaun Watson massage joke that was met with groans ... and he possibly didn't wrote.

The 37-year-old comedian had the honor of hosting the July 16 event in Los Angeles, but said he wasn't thrilled about delivering one quip in particular about the football quarterback.

"Alright, bring it back, I'll tell that joke. I didn't write this," he began. "Please keep your hands where my eyes can see -- is what they say when DeShaun Watson gets a massage."

As the audience reacted with groans, Gillis played it off by again putting blame elsewhere and reiterating he felt the same way. "I disagree as well. I swear to God, I didn't want to tell it," he said.

After his monologue, actress Alison Brie came on stage, trying to smooth out the awkward moment.

"I mean, not Shane Gillis making me walk out after that joke," she joked.

For context, Watson has been accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault during massages by multiple women.

He denied one of the first allegations on X back in 2021, after a series of civil lawsuits.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," he wrote.

"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect."

"The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges after he denied any misconducts after 10 women filed criminal complaints. The NFL investigated those claims ... and after reaching a settlement with Watson, the QB was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million.

Another case popped up in 2024, though Watson denied the allegations and TMZ Sports reported the NFL found insufficient evidence to prove a personal conduct policy violation took place.