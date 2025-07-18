7 Celebrities Who Allegedly Cheated on Their Pregnant Partners

Getty

Cheating on your spouse is bad enough, but doing it while your partner’s pregnant is a whole other level. Unfortunately, it happens more often than you think. In Hollywood, several major stars have been caught being unfaithful while their wife was expecting a baby. While some of these couples were able to work through their issues, it was unfortunately the end of the road for a few of these famous parents-to-be.

Brock Davies

“I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he'd cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer. I felt completely sick to my stomach,” Scheana wrote. “He was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be. And he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else.”

He later wrote her a letter detailing the affair so that she had as much information as possible. “He said he realized he was throwing his second chance at a family away by stepping out and swore to himself that he would never betray me again. He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection."

The couple have since moved past the affair and are still together.

Eddie Cibrian

Scheana Shay has been in the middle of more than one cheating scandal. Before Eddie Cibrian left Brandi Glanville for LeAnn Rimes, he had an affair with Scheana right after she moved to Hollywood. In her memoir, she revealed that she got a job at a private members cigar lounge Eddie frequented and she quickly fell for him. At the time, she had no idea that Eddie was married to Brandi and had a baby on the way.

Looking back, Scheana says the pair often publicly spent time together and Eddie never seemed bothered when they were noticed by fans and the paparazzi. He even helped her move apartments and later, she introduced him to her mom. When she eventually confronted him after learning he was married, he denied it.

“He never wore a wedding ring, so I assumed he was single. This was pre-social media, so it wasn’t like he was posting pics of his family in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree,” Scheana wrote in My Good Side.

She continued, “Did I think it was weird that I never went to his house? No! He lived in Calabasas, supposedly. And I certainly wasn’t making the trek to Calabasas in 2007, when Ubers didn’t exist, and I had less than $1,000 to my name. I didn’t see a single red flag, especially since we weren’t exclusive.”

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian had many ups and downs throughout their relationship -- which began while Tristan’s ex Jordan Craig was still pregnant with their child. While rumors swirled about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloé continued to date him and the following year, she became pregnant with their first child. Just days before she was set to give birth, Tristan was caught hooking up with a model in a New York City nightclub.

Despite the situation, Khloé allowed Tristan to be there for the birth of their daughter True and eventually reconciled their relationship. Her family wasn’t exactly pleased.

“Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f--ked up,” Kim Kardashian said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are…you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was expecting his fourth child with Maria Shriver when he had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Shortly after Maria had become pregnant, Mildred became pregnant too. Maria welcomed their son Christopher on September 27, 1997 and just five days later, Mildred gave birth to a boy named Joseph. Arnold later claimed that he had no idea that he was Joseph’s father until the little boy started to look like him. He kept the news a secret and didn’t tell Maria for years.

“I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life. People will remember my successes and they will also remember my failures. This is a major failure. I had failures in the past in my career, but this is a whole different ball game,” he said in the docuseries Arnold. “It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world -- because he is very much welcomed in this world. I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”

Kevin Hart

In 2017, Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish was pregnant with the couple’s first child together when the comedian was caught cheating on her. Eniko says she found out when she was sent a DM with a video of Kevin and another woman. Kevin later said that seeing how his “reckless behavior” affected her was “crushing” and he considers it the “lowest moment” of his life.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m, like, pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f--k did you let that happen? You publicly humiliated me,’” Eniko recalled in the Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up.

Eniko says she ended up holding onto the relationship for the sake of their unborn son, not wanting to give up on their family and hoping that the baby would grow up with a father.

“It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it,” Eniko shared. “I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good."

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler have been through a lot as a couple and while they were expecting their first child, Hannah filed for divorce.

In the paperwork, Hannah wrote that Sam was guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” Just a few months later, Hannah asked the court to dismiss the case.

The two are still together; neither of them have publicly commented on the adultery claims.

David Boreanaz

Back in 2010, David Boreanaz admitted that he had cheated on his pregnant wife Jaime Bergman. The actor came clean amid an extortion attempt by his former mistress, whom he said obtained an attorney and then threatened to contact media outlets.

“Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities,” he told People at the time. “I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible. We’re working on our marriage. We’re working on repairing what has been damaged so badly.”