Crystal Hefner Details Decision to Legally Change Last Name -- And Why She Kept It So Long!

"It's shedding a name that once defined me and stepping into a version of myself that feels completely free, authentic, and strong," said Crystal, who filed to revert to her maiden name, while also claiming that "holding onto" Hugh's last name "wasn't about fame," but "about survival."

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, is opening up about her decision to change her last name back to her maiden name of Harris.

On Thursday, Crystal -- who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017 -- filed to legally change her name from Crystal Margaret Hefner to Crystal Margaret Harris with the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

"I am a widow and reclaiming my maiden name," Crystal, 39, wrote in the filing, per the outlet.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday, the former Playmate detailed why she decided to revert to her maiden name eight years following Hugh's passing.

"There's always been a lot of noise around why I kept the Hefner name," Crystal said. "I had so many people assuming it was for attention or clout. But the truth is, it was far more personal and complex than that. Holding onto that name wasn't about fame -- it was about survival."

"When you go through something as intense and all-consuming as that chapter of my life, you don’t just snap your fingers and reinvent yourself," she continued. "You have to peel back the layers, face the trauma, and slowly come back to who you really are."

The former reality star went on to share how holding on to her last name impacted her.

"I didn’t realize how much of myself I had lost," she explained. "The name wasn't a spotlight -- it was a shadow I lived under for years while I worked through everything that came with it."

"And while there were moments I thought about changing it sooner, I wasn’t emotionally ready," Crystal admitted. "I had to reclaim me first, and that took time, strength, and a lot of clarity. So no, it wasn’t about attention. It was about survival, identity, and eventually, healing."

The Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself author -- who is engaged to fiancé James Ward -- explained why she decided to wait until now to change her last name.

"I'm finally in a place where I feel grounded, whole, and at peace," Crystal said. "Changing my name isn’t about erasing the past -- it's about reclaiming my identity."

"It's a homecoming. Harris is who I was before the world told me who to be, and it's who I am now, after coming full circle," she continued, adding that the change is a "huge step," which she described as "emotional" and "symbolic."

"It represents closure, clarity and the choice to move forward in alignment with who I’ve become," Crystal told the outlet. "It's shedding a name that once defined me and stepping into a version of myself that feels completely free, authentic, and strong."

The Girls Next Door alum shared that she plans to marry Ward next spring, and said she's "keeping" her last name and "keeping [her] identity." Crystal also said that while her upcoming nuptials weren't the main reason she decided to legally change her last name now, it "aligns perfectly with this new chapter we’re entering together."

Meanwhile, later on Thursday, Crystal took to Instagram to react to the media coverage of her name change filing, including her interview with Us Weekly.

Alongside a handful of screenshots of the articles, she shared a lengthy statement, further reflecting on her decision to change her last name.

After describing the coverage as "reflections of a very personal shift," Crystal wrote, "Letting go of the name 'Hefner' isn’t about erasing my past-it’s about honoring how far I've come. For a long time, I carried that name because I didn't know who I was without it. I thought maybe it would keep me safe, or relevant, or whole. But the truth is, I had to lose myself in order to eventually find her again."

"This isn’t a rejection of the past. It’s a reclamation of self," she continued. "The girl who stepped into that world so many years ago was young, impressionable, and surviving. She played the part. She smiled through it. And she paid the price-physically, emotionally, and spiritually. But today, I'm not her. I'm no longer looking for someone else's name to give me worth."

"I've done the healing. I’ve found love, real love. I'm building a life that feels like me," she added. "And with that comes the simple but powerful act of returning to my own name-Crystal Harris."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Crystal went on to acknowledge that "some people will misunderstand it, sensationalize it, or attach their own narratives to it," before expressing her gratitude to "those who’ve followed my story, rooted for my growth, and seen beyond the headline."

"You've helped me find the courage to do this," she concluded. "This is more than a name change. It's a soul reclamation."

This comes a month after Crystal revealed her plans to drop Hefner and return to her maiden name, sharing the update in an Instagram post in which she claimed she was having issues trying to change her username on the social media platform.

"To everyone I’ve had to block: I'm exhausted. If you've harassed me, you're gone. I don't owe anyone access to my peace," she wrote. "But to those who are here with open hearts, who genuinely support my journey -- thank you."

Crystal later admitted that she "did accomplish things with the Hefner name."

"I made eight figures. I launched businesses. I found a version of confidence," she continued. "But here's the thing -- none of that was ever about the name. It was about me. And now, I want my name back. Crystal Margaret Harris."