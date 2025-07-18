Jack McBrayer Spills on Famous Friends Alexander Skarsgard and Gavin Rossdale (Exclusive)

The Zillow Gone Wild host reveals what Skarsgard is really like after "he's always cast as an abusive husband or Tarzan," before sharing why he sent Rossdale an invoice after spending the holidays together.

While best known for his work at Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock and voicing Fix-It Felix in the Wreck-It Ralph film, Jack McBrayer is also known for having some pretty random, famous friends.

The actor, comedian and current host of HGTV's Zillow Gone Wild has made headlines for his apparently unlikely friendships with both Alexander Skarsgard and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

While it's unclear how he met the rocker, McBrayer said he and Skarsgard were neighbors in Los Angeles and hit it off at award shows while representing their respective series, 30 Rock and True Blood. After being buds for more than a decade, attending award shows and starring in a Funny of Die sketch together, the two finally acted in something a bit more substantial this year for AppleTV+'s Murderbot.

On the show, Skarsgard plays a robot who gains free will -- and becomes obsessed with the soapy show-within-a-show The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon, on which McBrayer has a role as a navigation officer.

"If you ever get an opportunity to do a TV show with your best friend, just do it. Just say yes," McBrayer told TooFab of his Murderbot cameos. "But of course this is all his doing, where he was in the process where they were developing the show, writing the episodes and he was like, 'Oh, and you should have Jack McBrayer be in it too,' and so they were like, 'Okay!'"

Eventually, the two were even able to share the screen together on the series, thanks to a hallucination.

"It was so fun!" he continued. "Our wigs, our costumes. He's a big goofball and I hope that more people are starting to realize that, because he's always cast as an abusive husband or Tarzan, but there's more to Alex than an abusive Tarzan."

When it comes to Rossdale, fans didn't know the two were friends until Gavin himself revealed in an interview that McBrayer has spent the holidays with him and his kids ever since splitting from Gwen Stefani. The rocker also claimed the comedian once sent him an "invoice" for his "presence" after one particular outing, without giving much more context.

So, of course, we asked.

"Okay. So, to be fair, I am known for sending thank you notes. So for example, every home we go to on Zillow Gone Wild, I will send a handwritten thank you note to our homeowners," McBrayer told TooFab. "And that was 30 houses this season on top of 24 last season. It's a lot of postage, y'all. I'll need to invoice HGTV!"

"But I have been friends with Gavin and his boys for such a long time and I'm so honored to be able to join them for special events, birthdays, holidays, super fun," he continued. "And so, after a while, if you're just writing a thank you note for every single occasion, I'm like, 'Well, I gotta shake it up a little bit. How do you top the last one?'"

"And so, yes, there was one time I did create an invoice for him. A joke invoice," he insisted. "But, it was really fun to do and he did get a kick out of it. I was just like, 'I charge an exorbitant fee for his other friend for making small talk.'"