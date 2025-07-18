Jennifer Love Hewitt Reacts to Sarah Michelle Gellar Feud Speculation

Getty/Everett Collection

Hewitt reveals how long it's been since she last spoke with Gellar, as speculation about a feud swirls around the two I Know What You Did Last Summer costars.

As far as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt are concerned, the two aren't feuding -- despite what the internet may think.

In a new interview with Vulture, Hewitt said there's no bad blood between them on her side ... while adding the two haven't spoken since they made I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997.

Speculation there was some beef brewing between the two scream queens blew up on social media back in December 2024, all because of a red carpet interview Gellar did with EXTRA while at the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin.

During the interview, she was asked about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel after Gellar shared a photo from the set while husband Freddie Prinze Jr. was filming. After praising Robinson and the movie's "fun" script, Gellar was asked about Hewitt possibly returning as well. "I have nothing to do with that," she responded, before starting to walk away from the reporter.

The video blew up on X, racking up more than 5 million views amid speculation on social media and in the YouTube comments that something went down between the two stars. Gellar later took to Instagram to clarify she couldn't say anything about the movie because she signed an NDA -- before sharing the news when Hewitt was officially confirmed to return.

"I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be," Hewitt told Vulture of the feud speculation. "I just think people don't want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?"

"I haven't seen Sarah," she reportedly added when asked if she spoke with Gellar about it at all. "Literally, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That's why it's so funny to me. People were like, 'Say something back.' And I'm like, 'What am I going to say? I've not seen her.' On my side, we're good. I have no idea where this is coming from."

Hewitt told the reporter she hoped she'd see Gellar at the premier, though it seems that didn't happen -- something which again sparked feud rumors this week.

Gellar was on hand at the event with her husband, who also stars in the new film alongside Hewitt. While the couple posed for photos together and Gellar later snapped pics with former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Seth Green, fans were disappointed when she and Hewitt didn't have a red carpet reunion of their own.

Then, on Wednesday, Gellar shared a carousel of photos from the premiere to Instagram -- where, again, she wasn't pictured with Hewitt and didn't directly mention her in her caption.

Almost immediately, her comments were flooded with questions like, "Where is J Love? 😢", "I love you, but where's Jennifer?" -- as well as comments including, "I love you so dearly, but it makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Lover Hewitt either" and speculation about "beef" between the two.

Minutes after her initial post, Gellar responded to fans wondering about Hewitt.

"For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie," she clarified in a comment. "I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn't come to the after party."

"If you have ever been to one of these it's crazy. I sadly didn't get pics with most of the cast," she continued. "But that doesn't change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online."