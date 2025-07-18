Teen Boy Arrested After Paddle Boarder Found Dead – Cause of Death Revealed

GoFundMe

48-year-old Sunshine Stewart's body was found in a Maine pond after she failed to return home from a solo paddleboarding trip.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old female paddleboarder in Maine.

On Thursday, the Maine State Police announced they took the 17-year-old into custody, without incident, the day prior.

Per authorities, the young man -- who has not been named as he's a minor -- was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center, with his arrest coming as a "result of relentless investigative work done by Detectives and Investigators with the Maine State Police."

No other details about what connected the juvenile to the crime have been revealed, or what possible charges he's facing at this time.

In the statement, police also confirmed the cause of death for 48-year-old victim Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart -- saying the medical examiner in Augusta confirmed it was due to strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Her death was also ruled a homicide.

Stewart reportedly failed to return home from a solo paddleboarding trip at Crafword Pond in Union, Maine on July 2. She was staying at the Mic Mac Cove Campground, about a half hour from her home.

Her body was discovered at the pond the following day, July 3 -- with police saying the body was found under "unusual circumstances."