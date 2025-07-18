Trump, Stars & Late-Night Hosts React to Stephen Colbert's Late Show Cancelation: 'Really Dark Day'

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen was "stunned" by the news, Jimmy Kimmel gave a big "f--k you" to CBS, while Donald Trump, Anderson Cooper, Bowen Yang, Adam Scott and more also weighed in.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be ending next year -- and celebrities and late-night hosts are saddened, while also outraged by the news.

In a statement released on Thursday, CBS announced its plans to "retire" The Late Show franchise in May 2026 after more than three decades. The network claimed it's "purely a financial decision," and not "related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," seemingly referring to Paramount's $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, which Stephen Colbert criticized and called "a big fat bribe" just a few days earlier.

Colbert kicked off his opening monologue on Thursday night by announcing the sad news that his show will be signing off next May.

"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced," he said. "This is all just going away."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following the news, fans, celebrities, political figures, fellow late-night hosts, and more spoke out, expressing their sadness over the cancelation and sharing their support support for Colbert, with many also calling out Paramount and its settlement with Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel shared a post on his Instagram Stories, slamming the decision. "Love you Stephen. F--k you and all your Sheldons CBS," he wrote, seemingly referring to Young Sheldon and other Big Bang Theory spinoffs.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen reacted to The Late Show's cancelation while speaking with Deadline at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

"I think it's a sad day for late-night television," Cohen said. "I think it's a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He's going to have an incredible next chapter."

"I can't believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I'm stunned. He’s one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show," the Bravo star continued, also adding that he "worked at CBS" when David Letterman first arrived at the network. "CBS became a powerhouse in late-night television. ... I spent 10 years at CBS. It's sad for CBS, really."

Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers also addressed the news on the red carpet. When iHeartRadio, the duo's podcast network, asked for their "I Don't Think So, Honey" of the week -- a popular segment on their show -- Yang mentioned The Late Show's being canceled.

"My 'I Don't Think So, Honey' of the week is fresh off the presses," the Saturday Night Live star said. "I don't think so, honey. CBS canceling The Late Show. It's so tragic. Late-night TV is one of the only ways we have of processing the news in a way that is tangible, and beautiful, and funny, and the people who have hosted these shows are at the top of their game. It has given comedians and people in the industry something to aspire to."

"I think it's a really dark day," Yang continued. "I think the way that these networks are being consolidated is really, really bleak. And I don't think so, honey that."

Late-night host @Andy Cohen On Late Show with Stephen Colbert ending: “I can’t believe CBS is turning out the lights at 11:30p” pic.twitter.com/RGe1s0xGfa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 18, 2025 @DEADLINE

With the announcement of CBS cancelling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Anderson Cooper reflects on some of his favorite memories with Stephen. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/iaMq29b4bA — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 18, 2025 @AC360

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper weighed in on the news on Thursday night's episode of Anderson Cooper 360. The journalist shared that he was "shocked" and "truly saddened" by the news, before he praised Colbert, reflecting on his experience appearing on The Late Show, and a touching conversation they once shared about grief.

Meanwhile, Senator Adam Schiff -- who appeared as a guest on Thursday night's taping of The Late Show -- and Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted the cancelation on X, and questioned whether the decision was due to "political reasons."

"Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled," Schiff wrote. "If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better."

"CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery," Warren said. "America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons. Watch and share his message.

Many stars reacted to the news in the comments section of The Late Show's Instagram post that featured the clip of Colbert's on-air announcement.

Katie Couric wrote, "I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome ❤️."

Actress Rachel Zegler chimed in, writing, "i am extremely sad. i adore you, stephen," while Severance star Adam Scott said, "Love you Stephen. This is absolute bulls--, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows. ✊😡💔."

See more comments, below.

Instagram

Instagram

Ben Stiller also weighed in on X, writing, "Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have. Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, celebrated The Late Show's cancelation, sharing a statement on his Truth Social.

"I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired," he wrote, per TMZ. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain appeared to share her thoughts on The Late Show being canceled by taking aim at another late-night show, like Trump did, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"If Jimmy Fallon and his team were smart they would start inviting prominent republicans on as guests and treat them like humans," she wrote on X.

Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have.



Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best.@colbertlateshow — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 18, 2025 @BenStiller

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled.



If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025 @SenAdamSchiff

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery.



America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.



Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025 @SenWarren