Why Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Have Separate Bank Accounts

Getty

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the longtime couple opened up about their finances, and why it was a conversation they had early on in their marriage.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are getting real about their finances.

"We keep our money completely separate," Romijn candidly revealed on the Thursday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

During the appearance, host Andy Cohen couldn't help but joke about the couple's current financial dynamics: "Now that The Talk money is not coming in, I mean Rebecca, is [the breadwinner]," referencing O'Connell's daytime talk show getting canceled after his three-year stint as cohost from 2021 to 2024.

"There's, like, a community pot," Romijn explained, referring to a shared fund they both contribute to "quarterly," mostly for their 16-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie. But even that setup varies.

"I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes," O'Connell said.

"Depending on who's working more," Romijn added. "The one who's not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more. And we really tag-team with work."

The couple has been aligned since tying the knot in 2007 after meeting at a Maxim Hot 100 party in 2004, so getting on the same page about their finances was a natural step in their marriage.

"That's like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together," Romijn said of keeping their finances separate.

She also shared that their parenting style has followed a similar principle.

"We also decided when our girls were born that one of us would always stay home with our daughters. So, no one else was ever going to raise them besides the parents," Romijn added.

Before O'Connell, Romijn was married to John Stamos for six years. The two split in 2004, with the divorce finalized in 2005.