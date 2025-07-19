9 Musicians Who Have Canceled or Postponed Las Vegas Residencies

Getty

From Kelly Clarkson to Adele, these celebrities had their reasons for canceling or postponing their shows in Las Vegas Residencies.

Taking the stage in Las Vegas is a huge honor and being invited for a residency on the strip is a milestone in any musician’s career. But planning for such a major undertaking can be complicated with a few bumps in the road along the way. Unfortunately, that sometimes means postponed performances…or shows that never even make it to opening night. Whether it’s due to health problems or venue issues, these musicians all had to put their Las Vegas residencies on hold temporarily -- and some stars never got the chance to take the stage.

Read on to find out why these stars had to switch up their residencies…

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson recently announced that she had to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency to prevent damage to her voice. After straining her vocal cords during rehearsal, Kelly said it was best if her opening night was pushed back by a week -- but made the announcement just minutes before showtime.

“I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

Adele

In January 2022, Adele infamously postponed her Las Vegas residency one day before the shows were set to begin. In an emotional Instagram video, Adele made the announcement, tearfully telling fans that the show was not yet ready due to COVID delays.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together [but] we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID -- they still are -- and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted,” Adele shared in the video.

While fans were disappointed by the news, Adele was able to reschedule the performances to later that year with her residency then kicking off in November. Looking back, Adele admitted the temporary cancellation was the “worst moment in my career.”

Britney Spears

In 2019, Britney Spears was set to kick off her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM. But just months after making the announcement, the show was canceled and Britney went on an “indefinite work hiatus” while her father Jamie Spears was recovering from a ruptured colon.

Behind the scenes, there was much more going on than family health troubles. It was later revealed that Britney was being held in a treatment facility from early 2019 to April of that year. Around that time, Britney posted a video from what appeared to be a treatment center, assuring fans that “all is well” -- but in a later court testimony, she claimed that she had been coerced into signing the contract for the Vegas residency. She also alleged that during rehearsals, she was accused of being uncooperative and was punished by switching her medications and forced to stay at the treatment center.

While Britney has since regained control of her life and found freedom from her conservatorship, she has not shared any plans of returning to Las Vegas.

Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas were set to kick off 3008: The Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live in early 2025 but just a month before opening night, they unexpectedly canceled the show. In a statement, the group shared that they had to put the show on pause due to “current circumstances.”

“To our dearest Peabodies, It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned,” the group wrote on Instagram.

While they said they can’t wait to see fans again, they have not yet announced another residency.

David Lee Roth

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth canceled his 2022 Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The shows were set to kick off on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but those initial performances were canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances related to Covid” and “out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.” Shortly after, the entire run was canceled.

While he later shared his plans to retire after the called off run, David has since returned to touring. He’s set to perform in Vegas at the Fontainebleau in late 2025.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers were set to perform an eight-show residency at the Park MGM but were forced to cancel due to COVID. The shows, which were set to begin in April 2020, were called off due to the lockdown and the uncertainty regarding the future of the pandemic.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness, we regret to announce that our April 1 - 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” they shared in a statement. “We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

The group was finally able to bring their show to Vegas for a limited run in 2022.

Santana

Santana was set to kick off a residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in early 2025, but was forced to postpone the first shows. After frontman Carlos Santana broke his finger during an accidental fall at home, the group canceled the first eight shows of the residency. Instead, the group began their residency several months later in May.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai,” Universal Tone Management president Michael Vrionis said in a statement. “He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand. He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.”

He continued, “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe were forced to postpone their Vegas residency amid singer Vince Neil’s health issues. The shows were set to begin at Dolby Live at Park MGM in March 2025 but after being advised not to perform by his doctors, the run was pushed back to September.

“To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us in the spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know,” Neil said in a statement.

Kiss

In 2021, Kiss announced a Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino which was set to run from December through February 2022. But before the shows could begin, it was all canceled. Gene Simmons later shared that they had called things off because they believed Vegas was overrun with performers at the time.

“Our original plan was to come in just before New Year’s but it was just too busy. When I came into town and joined my friend Dave Grohl on stage, that same night you could see George Strait at T-Mobile Arena, literally across the street. You go down the street and you can see many more artists. I mean, it’s packed,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.