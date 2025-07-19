8 Musicians Who Got Their Start on 'Star Search'

Getty

Britney Spears, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and more artists who went on to become superstars kicked off their music careers on the singing competition series.

Before American Idol and The Voice, there was Star Search. The long-running talent show aired for over a decade, from 1983 to 1995, as the best up-and-coming talent was voted on by a panel of judges. While there were eight different categories, some of today’s biggest stars competed as junior singers. While many of these future celebrities didn’t even make it past the second round, it certainly gave them a platform to launch their incredibly successful careers.

Find out what these celebs said about their Star Search experience…

Britney Spears

Britney Spears may be one of the most well known performers to have gotten their start on Star Search. In 1992, Britney made her television debut at just 10-years-old, performing a cover of Eva Tanguay’s “I Don’t Care.” She ended up making it to the second round but lost out to another young singer named Marty Thomas.

“I smiled and hugged him politely, and as I walked off, Ed [McMahon] wished me luck. I kept it together until I got backstage -- but then I burst into tears. Afterward, my mom got me a hot fudge sundae,” Britney wrote in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

Beyoncé

Back in 1993, Beyoncé was in a hip hop group called Girl Tyme alongside several other young performers named LaTavia, Nina, Nikki, Kelly and Ashley. The group, who were managed by Bey’s father Mathew Knowles, ended up losing out to rock group Skeleton Crew.

“It was wonderful to be a kid and be on television. We told all of our friends so we were so devastated when we lost…The second we got backstage we just bawled and bawled. They took us to Disney World and it was all good. It was like nothing ever happened,” she said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Justin Timberlake

When Justin Timberlake was just 11 years old, he performed on Star Search under the name Justin Randall. Looking back on the experience, Justin says he quickly learned that not everything was as it seemed in show business. While he had auditioned with a soul song, producers decided they wanted Justin to lean into a country persona -- even though that wasn’t true to who he was.

“It was my first lesson in show business,” he said on The Graham Norton Show. “I certainly wanted to be on the show…We get there and they’re like, ‘We want you to do [‘Loves Got A Hold On You’ by Alan Jackson] and we’re going to pick the outfit.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhh, this isn’t a talent show. It’s a TV show.’ But it was a wonderful experience…it was my first hip shake on TV!”

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera was nine years old when she competed on Star Search. It was her grandmother who recognized her early talent and signed her up for the show. Her rendition of “Sunday Kind of Love” took her to the semifinals before she was sent home.

“At that age, I always sang songs meant for older people. That fit my personality -- I had pain to sing about. If there had been a show like The Voice, I would have gone on it. It would have been amazing to be coached by a mentor,” she told W magazine.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes was only eight years old when she took the Star Search stage. While she ended up losing in the second round, she said it taught her a lesson about failure -- and she ended up getting to go to Disney World.

“I won my first time and I lost my second time. It was my first lesson in losing which is pretty good at eight. I went back and I cried and then I remember my godmother telling me she was gonna take me to Disney World. I was fine after that, it was all good,” LeAnn told Entertainment Weekly.

Usher

When Usher was a preteen, he was in a group called Nu Beginning, which he eventually left to pursue a solo career. He ended up landing a spot on Star Search when he was just 13. While he didn’t take home a prize, his performance did catch the attention of music executive L.A. Reid. It wasn’t long before he was signed to LaFace Records.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette competed on Star Search when she was 14 years old, but ended up not winning against her competitor. Looking back, Alanis says she remembers it being a scary experience, but during that time, she found a love for the city of Los Angeles.

“I just remember being terrified and a guy named Chad won and I had a big crush on him. It was fun. LA was…I was very wide-eyed about the whole city of Los Angeles at that time. It was my first kind of love affair with the city,” Alanis shared during a Canadian Music Week interview.

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster appeared on Star Search as a teenager, but she didn’t win. She ended up competing against another teen named Richard H. Blake, and he won by less than a point. Richard has now gone on to become a successful Broadway actor, so Sutton says they often cross paths.