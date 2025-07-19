Southern Hospitality's Will Kulp Announces He's Leaving Series After 'Horrible Experience'

Bravo

"I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again," said the Bravo star, who was accused of cheating on his fiancée, Emmy Sharrett, cryptically adding that he hopes the series "can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline" about him.

One original Southern Hospitality cast member has left the Bravo series.

On Friday, Will Kulp -- who has appeared on the Southern Charm spinoff since the show premiered in 2022 -- revealed that he would not be returning for Season 4. In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories, the Bravo star announced his departure, while also opening up about what he called a "horrible experience" starring in the series.

"A little update: The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year," Will began. "I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson."

“A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen, and ALL of the crew for the seasons past. You know who you are," he added. "Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry."

Will -- who is engaged to co-star Emmy Sharrett,. 27, -- went on to share rather cryptic comments as he continued his statement.

"Best of luck to this new season," he wrote. "I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or unwanted use of my name, image, and likeness. When it is appropriate, I will talk more about my experiences with production and the network which led to this decision."

"I am happy to be moving on," Will added, before confirming that Emmy will still star on the show. "I will be cheering Emmy on from the sidelines with the rest of you."

Southern Hospitality centers on Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte and the lives of her employees who work at her restaurant, Republic Lounge & Garden, in Charleston, South Carolina.

The news of Will's exit comes after he decided not to attend the Season 3 reunion in March. During Season 2 and 3, Will faced accusations that he cheated on Emmy, including claims that he was unfaithful to Emmy during law school, which the couple has denied.

He opened up about his decision not to attend the reunion during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast.

"It's difficult for me. I think the clearest thing for me is that I'll always support Emmy and her position on the show," Will said. "I think that I have probably ruffled some feathers ... by not going to the reunion."

While he expressed some regret over his absence, Will said he didn't believe he would have been able to fully explain himself, claiming that "the way that the show had portrayed me and our relationship, it felt like that I would have to dig myself out from under a mountain."

"The ways that I would address it would need a longform segment just to try to break down all the nuances. On top of that, the people on the stage I knew are just very interested in whether or not they are making it to the next season, and are sort of willing to say or do whatever. It was just going to be a bloodbath," he continued. "It wasn't like I could come on here and explain to you guys, 'Hey, this is what happened,' and we could have an engaging conversation. It would have been sort of two-steps forward, one-step back, two-steps forward, one-step back."

At the time, Will said he was "still on the fence" whether or not he was going to come back for Season 4, but stressed that Emmy is a "star."

Emmy, meanwhile, addressed Will's cheating accusations during an interview with Us Weekly a few months prior.

"Will has 110 percent been faithful to me," she claimed. "I do not believe Will cheated on me at all for one second."

Emmy later added, "Will and I had our own conversation about it where he was incredibly apologetic and embarrassed, and he knew it was inappropriate.