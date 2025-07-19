Today's Dylan Dreyer Reveals Split From Husband Brian Fichera After 12 Years of Marriage

Getty

Longtime Today co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has revealed shocking personal news.

On Friday, Dreyer shared a post on Instagram, in which he announced that she and her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, had separated.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all -- the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," the Today anchor, 43, began in her statement, which was featured through text over a photo of a sunset. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all."

"For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate," continued Dreyer, who shares sons Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3, with Fichera.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she concluded. "Thank you as always for your support."

Dreyer and Fichera, an NBC News producer and cameraman, tied the knot in 2012. Dreyer -- who is a co-anchor on the third hour of Today -- has been open about her family life throughout the years. She and Fichera even got candid about their struggles with secondary infertility before they welcomed their second child.

The news of their separation comes after Dreyer has recently shared photos of herself and Fichera together on her Instagram.

Earlier this month, Dreyer posted a carousel of photos from the Fourth of July, during which she hosted Macy's fireworks special. One of the shots featured a sweet family group shot.

"What an incredible night being a part of the @macys 4th of July fireworks show!!!" she captioned the photos. "Hope you all had an amazing 4th of July and enjoy the whole weekend!!"

Dreyer was also joined by her now-estranged husband at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, which took place earlier this month, with Dreyer sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

According to People, Fichera served as Dreyer's caddy during the event. Despite their split, sources told the outlet that the pair "remain best friends and they are committed to coparenting and putting their three children first."