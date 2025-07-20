Jennifer Love Hewitt & Freddie Prinze Jr. IKWYDLS Rumor Shot Down by Director

Sony Pictures

Addressing "some of the coverage" around the film -- possibly referring to rumors of a feud between some of the stars -- director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson denies speculation involving Hewitt and Prinze Jr.

A rumor involving Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. has been shot down by the director of their new film, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The movie -- a sequel to the 1997 original and its 1998 followup, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer -- hit theaters Friday and it wasn't long until some viewers began speculating about scenes involving the two returning stars.

"Okay guys. Let’s spark a debate here. Do you ACTUALLY think Jennifer Love Hewitt & Freddie Prinze Jr. filmed their scenes together for 'I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ (2025)?!" one viewer posted to X.

"People are starting to notice the 'cuts and separate shots’' This is too much lol," they added, seemingly indicating they thought the speculation was BS themselves.

The two do appear in multiple scenes together in the movie -- for a spoiler-filled breakdown of the flick, click here.

"they absolutely shot their scenes together. hope this helps," the movie's director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, later replied -- while quote-tweeting the rumor to her own feed.

The original poster responded to her reply, writing, "I apologize for this, I'm embarrassed! Thank you for educating us on everything because most directors would never. You're feeding the fandom by stating facts for the future. There's so many things we're still learning about OLDER movies, so it's great that you engage with us."

Robinson replied to that as well, telling them there was "no apology necessary." She then added, "I totally get why people might think that cause of some of the coverage but they are absolutely acting off each other. It was electric!"

Hewitt appears to have been the last to sign onto the movie, announcing she was returning in December 2024 -- a few months after filming had already started in Australia.

Leading up to the film's release, there's been speculation about a feud between Hewitt and Prinze Jr.'s wife, fellow OG IKWYDLS costar Sarah Michelle Gellar -- something that continued into last week's red carpet premiere.

Speculation there was some beef brewing between the two scream queens blew up on social media back in December 2024, all because of a red carpet interview Gellar did with EXTRA while at the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin.

During the interview, she was asked about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel after Gellar shared a photo from the set while husband Freddie Prinze Jr. was filming. After praising Robinson and the movie's "fun" script, Gellar was asked about Hewitt possibly returning as well. "I have nothing to do with that," she responded, before starting to walk away from the reporter.

The video blew up on X, racking up more than 5 million views amid speculation on social media and in the YouTube comments that something went down between the two stars. Gellar later took to Instagram to clarify she couldn't say anything about the movie because she signed an NDA -- before sharing the news when Hewitt was officially confirmed to return.

"I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be," Hewitt told Vulture of the feud speculation in a recent profile. "I just think people don't want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?"

"I haven't seen Sarah," she reportedly added when asked if she spoke with Gellar about it at all. "Literally, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That's why it's so funny to me. People were like, 'Say something back.' And I'm like, 'What am I going to say? I've not seen her.' On my side, we're good. I have no idea where this is coming from."

Hewitt told the reporter she hoped she'd see Gellar at the premier, though it seems that didn't happen -- something which again sparked feud rumors this week.

Gellar was on hand at the event with her husband, who also stars in the new film alongside Hewitt. While the couple posed for photos together and Gellar later snapped pics with former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Seth Green, fans were disappointed when she and Hewitt didn't have a red carpet reunion of their own.

Then, last Wednesday, Gellar shared a carousel of photos from the premiere to Instagram -- where, again, she wasn't pictured with Hewitt and didn't directly mention her in her caption.

Almost immediately, her comments were flooded with questions like, "Where is J Love? 😢", "I love you, but where's Jennifer?" -- as well as comments including, "I love you so dearly, but it makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Lover Hewitt either" and speculation about "beef" between the two.

Minutes after her initial post, Gellar responded to fans wondering about Hewitt.

"For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie," she clarified in a comment. "I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn't come to the after party."

"If you have ever been to one of these it's crazy. I sadly didn't get pics with most of the cast," she continued. "But that doesn't change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online."