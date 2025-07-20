Victoria Beckham Trolls Husband David After Haircut Mishap: 'It Looks Terrible'

Instagram

The Spice Girl shames her husband's accident with a brutally candid reaction video, as he tells her she doesn't "always need to BE THAT HONEST."

Victoria Beckham is exposing her husband David Beckham's haircut mishap.

In a video she shared to Instagram on Saturday, Victoria shames her other half after he accidentally gave himself a too-close buzz on his head while cutting his hair.

"Dad what have you done?!?!😂😂 @davidbeckham," she captioned the footage, in which she clearly takes enjoyment from his little mistake.

In the video, she starts by asking him, "What have you done?" as he holds his hand over a portion of his head. As he explains the clipper head fell off while he was giving himself a trim, he then shows off the damage -- as Victoria can be heard chuckling.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's not funny," he tells her ... before she again asks to see what he did to himself.

Victoria then says the couple's kids will get "hours of content" from his accident, as he reiterates the clippers were to blame. She then gives her brutally candid reaction to his new look.

"It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible," she says, as the video wraps up.

David shared it himself on Sunday, captioning the footage, "ITS NOT FUNNY 🤨 So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn't find it funny at all 🙄"

"@victoriabeckham you don't always need to BE THAT HONEST - I quote 'It looks awful 🤬 And yes kids have content @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🤨," he added.

Not tagged amongst their children: Brooklyn Beckham, who is reportedly still feuding with the rest of the family.

In the comments, Victoria's hairstylist Ken Paves wrote, "I'm sorry I'm laughing!!! 😂😂😂" -- before adding, "Leave it to the pros!! 😂."